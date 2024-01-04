Stupid culture wars over Australia Day citizenship ceremonies

Let's correct a lie spread over social media and sent to editor's inboxes this week.
The Albanese government has not "scrapped" Australia Day citizenship ceremonies.
What they have done is give power to local councils to move them if they choose to do so.
Hundreds of local councils are still holding ceremonies on January 26.
Parts of the country are underwater. Some of it is on fire, there is an actual cost of living crisis for many of our citizens, the scourge of domestic violence is a daily occurrence, and homelessness is on the rise.
But all the federal Coalition has as an answer to all of this is a stupid culture war about Australia Day.
I have been bombarded with press releases and seen many social media posts from Peter Dutton and his team exclaiming, "The Albanese government's decision to scrap Australia Day citizenship ceremonies is fuelling division in our community."
What bollocks. And I am calling them out on it.
The federal Liberal party either don't know the difference between local and federal government, which is pretty unacceptable for sitting parliamentarians, or they are deliberately lying, which is even worse for elected representatives of the people.
If a council decides not to hold a citizenship ceremony on Australia Day that's its choice, the Albanese government has not forced them to do that.
Australian citizenship ceremonies occur throughout the year. Not just on Australia Day. In 2022, the Albanese government removed forced ceremonies on Australia Day, a Liberal government policy, and left the councils to decide.
In March 2023, Mr Dutton accused the Labor government of embracing an agenda that involved "compelling behaviour."
The Cambridge Dictionary defines compelling as forcing someone to do something.
What is forcing councils to hold citizenship ceremonies on one day of the year if not compelling behaviour?
The very thing Mr Dutton accuses the Albanese government of, he would do himself if elected.
Mr Dutton says that under a government he leads, any council that refuses to unite as directed will be breaking the law. Does that sound like a country that is "one and free"?
The Dutton Liberals say they "will do everything we can to unite Australians on Australia Day."
Does forcing anyone to do anything ever unite anyone? Not usually.....
