Taste of Tassie success: Pure Foods stock jumps amid mainland sales surge

A Tasmanian food business is worried it may not have the capacity to meet demand, after some of its product lines struck success on the shelves of thousands of Coles and Woolworths on the mainland.
Publicly-listed Pure Foods Tasmania on Wednesday reported that revenue in its flagship Daly Potato Co division jumped 64 per cent in the first half of the financial year compared to the previous period.
After striking deals to list its products on the shelves of Coles and Woolworths in Victoria, Tasmania and Queensland early last year, sales have surged.
Mainlanders have been stocking up on Tasmanian-made curry or spring onion-flavoured potato salads, or tubs of creamy potato and gravy.
Chief executive officer Michael Cooper said its other food divisions also saw strong sales over December, with revenue from Tasmanian Pate jumping 14 per cent during the month.
In an interview last year, Mr Cooper said he wanted to follow the path of another Tasmanian success story - Tassal.
He said he hopes to grow sales to $100 million annually - up from the $10 million per year it presently generates.
The company's ASX-traded shares have jumped in value in recent days, from $0.08 apiece in late December to $0.93 as of Wednesday, despite the company also announcing plans to raise more cash from investors by issuing more shares and options.
In the company statement updating the market, Mr Cooper said he decided to raise additional funds in order to boost production capacity to meet the roaring demand.
"Whilst the company anticipated strong demand for its two new Daly product ranges (Potato & Gravy and frozen vegetable range), the continuing strength of those orders has led to bottlenecks in the production process which could only be addressed by running additional shifts - more than desirable," he said in the statement.
"While the expectation was that the pressure would ease after Christmas, forward orders received through to Easter 2024 suggest otherwise, and [confirm] the need to substantially increase capacity.
"It is clear that the company must continue to invest in plant and equipment to improve productivity and throughput, leverage operating efficiencies, reduce costs, and provide capacity for future expansion," he wrote.
