American TikTokers go wild for a cheeky Tasmanian seal

In December last year, Google analysts found that Americans suddenly wanted to know "how big is Tasmania?"
That search query spiked 200 per cent in one day and it coincided with huge interest in "Neil the Seal," a 600 kilo elephant seal whose antics in the Tasmanian town of Dunalley have gone viral online.
Platforms like TikTok and Instagram are awash with videos and photos of Neal who regularly visits and causes chaos.
The internet has gone mad for reels of Neil destroying traffic cones, showing up in people's front yards and blocking roads.
There are now hundreds of videos online of Americans in raptures about Neil's hijinks.
"I would die for him," says one TikToker.
"His name should be Dennis the Menace," says another.
Neil shot to fame after a local woman had to tell her boss she couldn't come to work because Neil had plonked himself in front of her car.
It's not just local media that can't get enough of him.
Neil's infamy has even made it to global publications like Time magazine, USA Today, NPR and The New York Times who dubbed him a "1000-pound beach bum".
But Neil's mischievous capers have done more than capture the hearts of people beyond Australia.
He's also put Tasmania on the map with many of his fans finding out about Tasmania for the first time.
Some have even learnt Tasmania is not an island next to Australia and but an Australian state.
But there are concerns that Neil's new fame might put him in danger or stop him from surviving in the wild.
Neil used to have a tracker on his head and is being managed by Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania.
The Department previously said it had been working to avoid publicising Neil's location "due to animal welfare and human safety concerns".
In 2022, Freya the Walrus, who got too close to humans, was euthanised by Norwegian authorities for her own safety and for the public.
But for now, Neil the Seal is enjoying his moment in the sun and locals are on notice to enjoy his antics from a distance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.