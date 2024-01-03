Chaudhary makes himself at home playing multiple roles for Hurricanes

He may have been born in Delhi and idolise Indian captain Virat Kohli, but Nikhil Chaudhary appears to be entirely at home in Tasmania.
In addition to emulating Ange Postecoglou by referring to reporters as "mate" throughout his press conferences, the 27-year-old has swiftly adapted to life as a Hobart Hurricane.
Chaudhary is dominating the BBL side's averages, leading the bowling with 15.50 and behind only Mac Wright in the batting with 36.00.
And just to complete his Aussie persona, the all-rounder said he was tucking into a particularly big breakfast when he received the call-up to New Year's Day's seven-wicket win over Sydney Thunder.
Four overs of right-arm off-breaks took 2-26, including set opener Cameron Bancroft, at an economy of just 6.5 to go with 72 runs from two previous innings, but Chaudhary said he is happy to play any role.
"It's not about the person. I'm all about what the team needs from me," he said. "It can be opening the innings, or doing the first over or last over, I'm happy to do everything for the team.
"It was a nervous moment for me when I went into the stadium but everything went well so I'm pretty keen on the future games.
"From the start I was told my place in the team and I was pretty keen with the bowling and batting both. It was pretty good to bowl four overs and not go for many runs and getting two wickets."
Asked which aspect of his game he enjoyed most, the big-hitter said he only started bowling leg-spin when he moved to Australia.
"I've been batting all my life and in T20 it's all about batting. I love to hit big sixes. I started my cricket as a fast bowler, I wasn't even a batsman. I would go in at eight or nine.
"I'm pretty keen on that opportunity to go up the order and do my thing, I'll be happy to do that."
Hurricanes coach Jeff Vaughan said the team has embraced the Queensland-based talent who is expecting plenty of home-town support when the team plays in Brisbane.
"Nic's a player we thought could be really successful in this tournament," Vaughan said.
"He knows this format very well and hits the ball to different parts of the ground. He reads game situations incredibly well, he's great in the field and, as he showed the other night, is a genuine all-rounder with four very important overs for us. It's certainly part of our strategy to get him into games with the ball in hand."
The Hurricanes flew out on Wednesday facing the prospect of three games in as many states across six days.
They face the Melbourne Renegades at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night, the Brisbane Heat at the Gabba on Sunday followed by the Strikers at Adelaide Oval on Tuesday before returning home.
"We're hopeful that a good performance a couple of nights ago at home sets us up for this road trip," Vaughan added.
"We'd played some good cricket through the tournament thus far but it had been a little bit inconsistent. Our fielding was a lot better last week and our bowling performance was excellent. Chris Jordan led beautifully and showed his star prowess and then the boys got the job done with the bat - Ben McDermott led very well."
Having been forced out by Mac Wright's form, import Sam Hain remains "alive" according to Vaughan who also said Matthew Wade's back injury was not expected to keep him out regularly.
"We're planning on him playing but we'll have to assess it over the next few days and hope that he wakes up each morning and is right to play because obviously he's a world-class player."
Thursday's game against the Renegades begins at 7.15pm.
