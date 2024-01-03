Free concert series promises weeks of delight in City Park

Grab a picnic blanket and some snacks and head down to City Park rotunda this Sunday for the start of Launceston's Music in the Park series.
This free community concert series is back for summer and brings music and entertainment from a range of local musical icons and ensembles.
Now in its 12th year, the City of Launceston's Music in the Park concert series will be held in the City Park rotunda over six Sundays in January and February 2024, from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.
City of Launceston Mayor Matthew Garwood said this year's concert series was expected to be as popular as ever.
"It's the winning combination of an idyllic location, incredible weather, and a fantastic line-up of musicians whose performances will be enjoyed by concert-goers of all ages," Cr Garwood said.
"Music in the Park has always been one of my absolute favourite community events, and what I and many others love is the opportunity to come together as a community and enjoy the performances as well as each other and what we mean and represent as the people of Launceston."
Some of the performances will feature local talent such the St Andrews Caledonian Pipe Band, who'll be performing with the West Tamar Municipal Brass Band and a group of highland dancers.
A performer returning to the rotunda stage for his 10th appearance at Music in the Park is Tassie Tenor Joe DiSario.
"What makes Music in the Park so special and what I love about it is the atmosphere and the sense of occasion - there's just such a fantastic vibe," Mr DiSario said.
"People come along with a picnic and it's so festive."
Mr DiSario said he was thrilled by the wonderful support from thousands of loyal fans who attended his performance every year.
"And it's the same at every one of the Sunday events - that's why all of us who get to perform enjoy Music in the Park so much; so many people come out and have a great time and it's so great to see and be part of it," he said.
As well as the great music, parents and kids will get to enjoy the City Park train which will providing free train rides at each Music in the Park event.
The City of Launceston's 2024 Music in the Park concert series will be held in the City Park Band Rotunda between 12.30pm and 2.30pm on the following dates:
Music in the Park events:
Music in the Park will not be held on February 4 due to Festivale or February 18.
For more details on Music in the Park, visit the City of Launceston's event's page.
