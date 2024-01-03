The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Free concert series promises weeks of delight in City Park

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated January 3 2024 - 3:38pm, first published 3:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Andrew's Caledonian Pipe Band players Maddy Etherington, Kael Haysom, Emeric Gora, Tristan Gora, and John Donaldson. Picture by Phillip Biggs
St Andrew's Caledonian Pipe Band players Maddy Etherington, Kael Haysom, Emeric Gora, Tristan Gora, and John Donaldson. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Grab a picnic blanket and some snacks and head down to City Park rotunda this Sunday for the start of Launceston's Music in the Park series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.