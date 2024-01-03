George Town man commits 'high level of dishonesty' to help family income

A George Town man cut a power cable when stealing copper wire from a Bell Bay business, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Police prosecutor Payel Kaula told the court that Patrick Ashley McKay, 38, cut a hole in the fence of Monson Logistics overnight between November 15 and November 16 2023.
McKay pleaded guilty to burglary and stealing $1200 worth of copper wire.
Ms Kaula said McKay cut two holes in the fence to gain entry.
He forced entry through the back door and climbed an internal ladder to strip copper wire from the building.
"The defendant cut a power cable, causing the whole building to lose power," she said.
McKay stripped about 100 metres of wire cabling, exited through one of the holes in the fence, and then attempted to repair the hole with cable ties.
On December 23, police searched his George Town home and found some wire in the tray of a Mitsubishi Triton.
In an interview with police, McKay said he needed some extra money.
He estimated he stole 200 kilograms over a two-hour operation. The cable was stripped with a knife, exposing the wire.
He told police he sold the copper wire to scrap metal yards McCullochs and Recycal in about 15 separate trips.
He said he received about $1500, which he spent on his family.
He told police that he took the wire in small amounts so he did not have to show identification.
McKay told magistrate Ken Stanton that he needed extra funds for his family.
"I don't like seeing my family suffer. That's all it was," he said.
He said a slowdown in his employment had caused financial problems.
In sentencing, Mr Stanton said the crime was deliberate to supplement his finances.
"It involved a high level of dishonesty and a substantial period of time on the property," he said.
'It was significant work over a couple of hours.
"You took steps to conceal the offence by attempting to fix the fence and not showing your identification when you sold the wire."
Mr Stanton said McKay was convicted in 2004 for receiving stolen property.
He said McKay had indicated his remorse by pleading guilty on the first appearance but that he needed to deter him and others from similar offending.
He fined McKay $1000 and ordered that he compensate Monson Logistics.
