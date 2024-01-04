The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Speed cameras bump up revenue to Government coffers

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated January 4 2024 - 5:02pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A mobile speed, mobile phone and seat belt camera in Wellington street last year. Picture Paul Scambler
A mobile speed, mobile phone and seat belt camera in Wellington street last year. Picture Paul Scambler

New mobile speed cameras resulted in a multi million dollar increase in revenue to the State Government's monetary penalties enforcement service (MPES) in 2022-23 financial year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.