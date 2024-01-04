Speed cameras bump up revenue to Government coffers

New mobile speed cameras resulted in a multi million dollar increase in revenue to the State Government's monetary penalties enforcement service (MPES) in 2022-23 financial year.
The Department of Justice annual report shows that the amount levied on motorists increased from $7.6 million in 2021-22 to $13.3 million in 2022-23-a 73 per cent increase.
"There has been a significant increase in the volume and value of infringements referred for collection following the introduction of new mobile speed cameras by the Department of State Growth," the report said.
The Monetary Penalties Enforcement Service (MPES) collects monetary penalties that are referred to it by courts, police, local governments and public sector bodies.
The new mobile speed cameras supplied by Sensys Gatso Australia record infringements for speeding, use of mobile phones and failing to wear a seat belt.
Fines can be as high as $362 for failing to wear a seat belt and using a mobile phone. Speeding fines are around $195.
Sixteen of the cameras have been deployed since August 2022. They use a mix of highly visible trailers and covert vehicles.
The cameras, which cost $9.3 million to buy, can take photographs inside the motor vehicle via a boom thereby detecting mobile phone users and drivers not wearing their seat belts.
Tasmania Police figures for the period from September 30 to August 31, 2023 recorded 36, 456 infringements-about 3300 a month.
By December 31 Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said that 44,000 speeding infringements were detected.
"More than 420 illegal mobile phone uses and 650 people caught driving without correctly wearing a seatbelt were detected to the end of October in 2023," Mr Ferguson said.
Tasmania recorded a 33 per cent drop in the road toll in 2023 from 51 fatalities in 2022 to 34 in 2023.
There were 20 drivers killed, 3 front seat passengers, 7 motor cyclists and 4 pedestrians.
Nine of the deaths occurred in northern Tasmania, 14 in the North West and 11 in southern Tasmania.
However, despite the new mobile speed cameras serious injuries increased by 33 to 300 across 2023.
Road Safety Advisory Council chair Scott Tilyard said it was disappointing that serious injury crashes were higher than the previous year.
He said speed cameras had an important role in enforcing compliance with road rules including speeding and driving too fast for the conditions, which had been significant contributing factors.
"There are plenty of studies from credible sources that people can research online which reinforce the benefits of these technologies," he said.
"They do raise a lot of revenue but that's only because there are a lot of motorists out there who engage in risky behaviour on our roads.
"I, and others, continue to advocate for at least part of that camera revenue to be put directly back into initiatives to improve road safety.
"This happens in other states but [that] is ultimately a decision for Government."
Mr Tilyard said the results were well short of RSAC's targets.
"In Tasmania we have 17% more licensed drivers and 27% more registered vehicles than 10 years ago," he said.
"In that context the fact that serious casualty crashes have remained relatively stable suggests that road safety has improved over the past decade."
RACT general manager of Advocacy and Government Relations Mel Percival said Tasmania still had one of the highest per capita road tolls in the country.
'It is unacceptable that Tasmanians face a higher risk behind the wheel than any other state, and we all need to take responsibility for doing something about it," she said.
Ms Percival said a dramatic shift in thinking was needed from everyone - including road-users and all levels of government.
She said RACT members had expressed clear support for the implementation of automated enforcement cameras across Tasmania.
"These cameras are one of the vital tools needed to reduce road trauma on our roads," she said.
"Our view is revenue from these cameras should be dedicated to road safety initiatives.
"This ensures transparency and reinforces our commitment to making Tasmanian roads safer for everyone."
Tasmania Police figures for Operation Safe Arrival between December 22, 2023 and January 3, 2023 revealed 754 speeding notices, 35 mobile phone offences and 30 seat belt offences.
Department of State Growth figures show ninety three of the serious injuries for 2023 were suffered by motor cycle riders, nine by those in a heavy vehicle, 148 by people in a light vehicle, 31 by pedestrians, 10 by cyclists, 7 by people on all terrain vehicle and three by people on an E-scooter.
Mr Ferguson said that the mobile speed seatbelt and mobile phone cameras were effective in reducing road trauma when backed by public education.
MPES has the power to impose sanctions if a fine is unpaid.
In 2022-23 there were 11,962 sanctions including the suspension of driving licence (10,764|), suspension of vehicle registration (494), charge over registered land (27) and redirection of money owing (5) and enforcement warrant and sale (2).
