Positive signs as Greater Northern Raiders reflect on season so far

Greater Northern Raiders men resume their season with plenty of KPIs more positive than their ladder position.
After 12 matches in all formats, the Raiders sit last on the overall Cricket Tasmania Premier League ladder with just one Twenty20 win to their name.
Sam O'Mahony is dominating their stats, leading the wicket-taking with 17 at 25.29 and third in the run-scoring with 215 at 21.50.
Rao Dravid is the next best bowler (10 wickets at 37.00) while Miles Barnard tops the run-scoring with 329 at 32.90 and a highest score of 112 not out from coach Alistair Taylor (241 at 34.43).
Taylor's mid-season report suggests there are plenty of positive signs for the future.
"Not lots of wins so far which is obviously what we want but we've got some games into our younger boys and also introduced a few more senior players into the program which has been good," he said.
"More players are putting their hand up to play which is a really good result for the Raiders."
The team return to competition with a two-day game against South Hobart-Sandy Bay at UTAS Stadium this weekend.
"We're looking forward to getting back into it. We had a good result against them in the Twenty20s and hoping to take confidence from that into this weekend."
Taylor said Westbury's Sisitha Jayasinghe was among the experienced players providing the foundations for the Northern team.
"We had a brief conversation pre-season when I asked if he would be interested in playing for Raiders. He said yes and in a week when we had a fair few unavailable due to national championships I sent him a message and he was interested which was great.
"He's a left-hander who has batted in the top four for most of his career but when he came in he went a bit lower down behind our established top order. He's been in Tasmania for six or seven years and played for South Launceston until this season."
Jayasinghe has played seven games for Raiders this season with a highest score of 31 not out.
"He's in his mid-30s so there's a lot of experience there and he also bowls handy off-spin and is a good bloke to have around the group," Taylor added.
Raiders' women also return from a Christmas break this weekend, travelling south on Sunday for a one-day game against North Hobart at the TCA Ground.
With the Tasmanian Tigers also returning to action in the Women's National Cricket League, coach Darren Simmonds is waiting on the availability of Emma Manix-Geeves, Hayley Silver-Holmes and Sasha Moloney.
Julia Cavanough is still injured but is expected back later this month.
On the overall CTPL ladder, Darren Simmonds' side sit second behind South Hobart with six wins, three losses and four no-results.
