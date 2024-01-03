Sex abuse terms, alcohol treatment orders to be debated in 2024

There were more than 40 pieces of legislation introduced to parliament over 2023 with some of those tabled and passed through both houses over the year.
Here are some key bills due to be debated over 2024.
MANDATORY MINIMUM SENTENCES FOR CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE
The government this year will attempt for a third time to get mandatory sentences for child sexual abuse offences approved by the upper house.
The new iteration of the mandatory sentences bill gives the judiciary more discretion than previous versions, in that court judge does not have to impose a mandatory sentence set under the legislation if they believe it would be unjust.
Unlike previous times, this bill was supported by Labor in the lower house in 2023.
ALCOHOL TREATMENT ORDERS
Legislation to allow courts to impose alcohol treatment orders as a sentencing option, where an offender can demonstrate alcohol dependence was linked to their offending, is due to be debated in the House of Assembly this year.
The option will operate much like drug treatment orders and has been recommended as a sentencing option by the Sentencing Advisory Council and Tasmanian Law Reform Institute.
ACTION ON CONVERSION PRACTICES
A draft bill purporting to ban sexual orientation and gender identity conversion practices in Tasmania was released for consultation late last year and should be introduced to parliament over 2024.
If adopted, the bill will make attempts to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity in a way that causes physical or mental harm a criminal offence, that is unless these practices were subjected on an adult with their consent or understanding of the risks.
Support or guidance by health professionals, family and friends or in religious or spiritual settings are not considered conversion practices in the draft bill.
BEGGING
As well as government legislation, a number of private members bills will be considered by parliament over the year.
The Greens for a number of years have pushed for begging to be decriminalised in Tasmania, which is supported by the police in principle, however, there are concerns what powers they will have to move a person on from a public place if they believe they have reasonable grounds to do so.
STRONGER WORK HEALTH AND SAFETY PENALTIES:
The bill will amend the Work Health and Safety Act to introduce negligence to amends section 31 of the Act to introduce a negligence element to workplace conduct that exposes someone to death, serious injury or illness.
Maximum penalties will be $300,000, five years' jail, or both, for an individual, or $3 million for a body corporate.
A person will be additionally prohibited from taking out insurance for payment of work health and safety penalties.
