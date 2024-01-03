Tasmanians aren't convinced by heatwave warning

Northern Tasmania will experience a heatwave in the first few days of 2024, with parts of the north marked as "severe heatwave," according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).
But with the weather in the mid to high twenties, Tasmanians aren't convinced it counts as a "heatwave."
The BOM's forecast released on Tuesday projected a low-intensity heatwave over a large swathe of Northern Tasmania extending to Flinders Island.
Many expressed their bemusement on the Tasmanian Weather Watch Facebook page.
"High twenties !!! How will we survive???," wrote one.
"Mid to late 20s is hardly a heatwave, even for Tassie. It just means nice summer temp," wrote another.
"What a surprise mid 20 temps in summer. I wouldn't have thought that."
But the BOM's report says severe heatwave conditions are expected to peak mid-week and then ease.
Locations likely to be impacted include Latrobe and Ulverstone, the bureau said.
The bureau's safety advice said severe heatwaves can be dangerous for older people, babies, children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, people with medical conditions and people who are unwell.
