Speeding and tailgating is simply road stupidity and should be stopped

Passing the flashing lights of a Police vehicle having pulled over a large blue and white company vehicle in a 60km/h zone near Campbell Town gave some comfort that the law was doing its job.
Proceeding towards Lake Leake, with misplaced comfort, it was less than 10 minutes before the same blue and white vehicle with its scaffold advertising was tailgating me and seeking to pass at high speed. The corners on the higher section of that road are dangerous and difficult, particularly with an idiot up ones rear.
At his first minimal opportunity the idiot overtook and sped off at a much higher speed than the clearly signposted 100k per hour. The Police intervention at Campbell Town had clearly not reached his brain.
There are several sections of the road from Campbell Town to Lake Leake that the 100 kilometres an hour limit is folly.
Why is it so? Don't those who make such decisions see the carnage on rural roads?
I do as the survivor of a no fault fatal crash.
Let's hope the scaffolder doesn't have a fall soon and take someone with him.
Ron Manson, Old Beach
I was thinking of moving to the East Coast for a quiet retirement, but if there is going to be a tsunami every 13,000 years it would be way too risky. They better get those monitoring stations installed soon...
Greg Burgess, Launceston
With the amount of roof space within the state schools and the amount of available land, I'm sure we could place enough solar and battery storage for part of the state.
Josh Cashman, Launceston
I'm totally over political and bureaucratic rhetoric that never changes.
Promises that only keep politicians in their lovely cushy positions.
The normal members of the community live in reality.
Politicians live in a privileged inner sanctum of non reality.
The biggest difference in our society is between everyday voters and who gets the lottery ticket at the polls.
When I look at people like Albanese, Lambie and Dutton just for starters and the comfy remuneration and perks they are on it's disgusting.
Malcolm Carey
With ubiquitous New Years' Day fireworks omnipresent across the country, it may be plausible to reconsider the time honoured celebratory process with a replacement Laser Show without the diminution of air quality?
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
We think of war in terms of lives lost - men, women children who will never be with their loved ones again.
So! Why don't we also equate war with climate change?
Hundreds of tons of explosives, dozens of fires burning are all filling our atmosphere with toxic fumes. (Think Hiroshima and Nagasaki).
Take a look at current wars on our planet that seem to be everlasting and then have a second look at climate change.
Ronald Baines, Kings Meadows
OUR first flight on Bonza was direct to Gold Coast from Launceston, travelling on Nauru Airlines. Our second flight, returning home, has been cancelled, to be refunded and left to our own devices to get home. I should have read the reviews before booking, because it is now our reality. Never again for us Bonza.
Carolyn Snare, Launceston
SINCE when has the word 'cohorts' replaced 'group'? It makes us sound as though we are all in the Roman Legion! Is it another 'American' thing?
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
