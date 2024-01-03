The Examiner
Home/Comment/National Opinion
Have Your Say

Speeding and tailgating is simply road stupidity and should be stopped

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
January 4 2024 - 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Speeding and tailgating is simply road stupidity and should be stopped
Speeding and tailgating is simply road stupidity and should be stopped

Road safety stupidity

Passing the flashing lights of a Police vehicle having pulled over a large blue and white company vehicle in a 60km/h zone near Campbell Town gave some comfort that the law was doing its job.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.

More from National Opinion

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.