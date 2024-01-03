What new vape laws mean for you and young people

If you were out and about during the holiday season you may have found the sight of people vaping hard to ignore, with a significant number using disposable single-use vapes.
They are available in a multitude of flavours, are especially appealing to young people, and, contrary to popular belief, produce an aerosol, not water vapour.
If you've ever walked through a cloud of vape aerosol, you will have inhaled some of the fine spray of chemicals and small particles, which make up the aerosol, into your lungs.
Data from December 2023 highlights an alarming increase in vaping rates among Australian secondary school students - almost 30 per cent having vaped and 16 per cent having vaped in the past month.
Research reveals most young people who vape seek out disposable products containing nicotine, a highly addictive drug.
Despite the requirement for Australians to obtain a prescription to legally access nicotine vaping products, accessibility for young people remains far too easy - through retailers, online or social media channels.
Enter Australia's world-leading vaping reforms, aimed at driving down supply to kids while allowing a pathway for therapeutic use for stopping smoking through a prescription from a doctor or nurse practitioner (noting these are still unapproved products, not yet evaluated by the Therapeutic Goods Administration).
These reforms are crucial to addressing increasing health risks posed by vaping, arriving just in time to help address this escalating issue.
The first stage of reforms is now underway. From January 1, 2024 the importation of disposable single-use vapes is banned. From March 1, 2024, people will only be able to obtain vapes through the prescription pathway.
The immediate impact on the thousands of Tasmanians who vape may be limited, but securing vapes will become increasingly challenging.
If you have friends and family members who are unable to get the products they're addicted to, you may observe them experiencing nicotine withdrawal - including feeling irritable, anger, cravings, mood changes and difficulty concentrating or sleeping.
Though challenging, these are signs their body is recovering from their nicotine addiction.
Quit Tasmania is responding to the reforms by providing extra support for Tasmanians. Our qualified Quitline counsellors are specialists in helping people, including young people, quit smoking and/or vaping.
Reach out to them directly on 13 7848 (13 QUIT) or visit quittas.org.au to request a call or fill out a contact form.
We are here to help and support you.
Abby Smith, Quit Tasmania Director & public health researcher
