Browsing About leads Chase pack after solid performance in heat

Classy sprinter Browsing About will head into next week's $45,000 Ladbrokes Chase Final (461m) as the fastest qualifier after winning his series heat at Hobart for Dilston trainer Patrick Ryan.
It also gives stalwart owners Gary and Greg Fahey three runners overall in another Devonport Chase edition.
Jumping from box seven in the second heat, Browsing About held out Winemaker and Nitro Harvey scoring by 3-1/4 lengths in 25.60 seconds for his 17th career win.
The son of El Grand Senor from Just Browsing looks well suited by the draw of box eight in the Group 3 feature.
"It certainly is a great achievement to get three into the Ladbrokes Chase final," Greg Fahey said.
"All three of our runners are quite capable of featuring top three in the placings, we previously had three in the Devonport Chase Final back in 2015, with Breaker's Tip, Bruny Venture and Rip In Tear behind Dark Vito.
"Browsing About was brilliant on the day - I do think he is well suited by the wide draw in next week's final."
Litter mate Supreme Leader ran down Ducati Roy and Rojo Boloney by almost two lengths in 25.70.
"Supreme Leader is a fast dog, reeling in Ducati Roy was big and box one will be a great help in the final," Greg added.
Fast Minardi had claimed the first heat in 25.69 over Ninetymile Venom for Paul Hili, with Super Shanks winning the last heat, giving trainer Shane Whitney his first group runner coming back to training.
Outstanding galloper Rojo Diamond is in contention for back-to-back Chase Final wins, after winning his heat from All Star Giblet and Thor Danger in 25.78 for trainer Robin Grubb.
Raider's Guide ran the next quickest second placing to make the field.
Ducati Roy (25.81) and Winemaker (25.84) were the remaining qualifiers.
"This edition of the Ladbrokes Chase has brought together another strong field as you except; Rojo Diamond is making another final, Ducati Roy ran third in the Hobart Thousand - all runners deserve a hope," Greg said.
"Our three runners are well positioned by their draws; Browsing About should be short priced in the final."
