Kayakers rescued after hours stranded on South Esk River

Two kayakers have been rescued in Northern Tasmania after spending a long night stranded on the South Esk River.
A father and his teenage son were reported missing by a family member about 9pm, many hours after setting off to paddle from Longford to Hadspen.
They had not been seen since 3.15pm.
Police and SES combed the ground and water for four hours until they eventually found the missing duo uninjured on a small island near Mill Dam.
However, dense tree coverage meant they could not be rescued until about 4.30am.
Inspector Michael Johnston said finding both kayakers uninjured was the best possible outcome.
"Both were wearing life jackets, however neither had taken a mobile phone, and were unable to contact emergency services when they encountered difficulties," Inspector Michael Johnston said.
"It was the pair's first time attempting the route, and they had been tipped from their kayaks multiple times before they no longer felt safe continuing their trip.
"The river was fast flowing with heavy tree coverage which proved challenging for rescue efforts, and while this was the best result we could have hoped for, it could have easily ended in tragedy."
Inspector Johnston said the pair were inexperienced kayakers.
"If you are going onto the water in any vessel we urge you to be prepared, and always plan ahead," he said.
"Check the weather forecast, and ensure you have the correct safety equipment onboard."
The body of a 72-year-old man was pulled from the water at Greens Beach on Tuesday, December 2.
Police were called to the scene about 6pm.
"Investigations have determined there were no suspicious circumstances," A Tasmania Police statement read.
"A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
"Our thoughts are with the man's family and loved ones."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.