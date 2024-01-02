The big Tasmania quiz: Were you paying attention in 2023?

It was all happening in Tasmania in 2023.
Celebrities were visiting, AFL teams were being established, and there was no shortage of action in the political arena.
It's a lot to keep track of, so we've compiled an easy and fun quiz to help you see what you know and what you missed.
Once you've finished, check your score against the table below. Let's get started!
0-4 (0-20%): You've had such a fun year you've had absolutely no time to keep on top of current events. Good on you!
5-8 (25-40%): As Meatloaf once said, 5-8/20 ain't bad. Good on you!
9-12 (45-60%): You're either a mild consumer of news or a great guesser! Good on you!
13-16 (65-80%): A brilliant show of being up to date with the goss, you're like the Richie Porte of the news cycle. Good on you!
17-20 (85-100%): People sometimes mistake you for an electricity surge scientist because you're so obsessed with current events. Good on you!
