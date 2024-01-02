The Examinersport
Mowbray, Sheffield talents named in Tasmanian under-17 cricket squad

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
January 2 2024 - 3:54pm
Mowbray batter Tom Dwyer will lead the Tasmanian Tigers at the under-17 national championships. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Mowbray talent Tom Dwyer will skipper the Tasmanian Tigers at the under-17 cricket national championships after the squad was announced on Tuesday.

