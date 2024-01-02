Mowbray, Sheffield talents named in Tasmanian under-17 cricket squad

Mowbray talent Tom Dwyer will skipper the Tasmanian Tigers at the under-17 cricket national championships after the squad was announced on Tuesday.
Selected alongside Sheffield product Jonah Evans, the 14 cricketers will head for Ballarat, Victoria, next week.
Dwyer, alongside North Hobart all-rounder Jack Miller, will be doubling up on national championships after he was selected as an opener in the under-19s team which played in Albury late last year.
Cricket Tasmania's pathways head coach, Andrew Gale, has supported the team during their preparation for the tournament and is looking forward to seeing how the players perform against the country's most promising talents.
"Going to the under-17s carnival will be a great experience for our young players to showcase their skills against the best players in the country," Gale said.
"Our new pathway structure has meant that these young athletes have had fantastic preparation going into the competition.
"I am excited to see them perform over the next few weeks and watch some of these players go on to represent the senior Tigers squad."
Alongside the two selected from North of the Midlands, there are 12 from the South, including five from Clarence Cricket Club and two from North Hobart.
Full squad below:
