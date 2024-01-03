The Examiner
How we treat animals says a lot about us

January 3 2024 - 2:32pm
INQUIRIES into cruelty in the harness racing and greyhound racing industries, and now we have footage involving the treatment of animals in the slaughterhouses. How many ministers and inquiries will we have before something is done? It is often said that the way we treat our animals says a lot about the people of that country or state. At the moment I'd say we weren't doing too well!

