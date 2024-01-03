How we treat animals says a lot about us

INQUIRIES into cruelty in the harness racing and greyhound racing industries, and now we have footage involving the treatment of animals in the slaughterhouses. How many ministers and inquiries will we have before something is done? It is often said that the way we treat our animals says a lot about the people of that country or state. At the moment I'd say we weren't doing too well!
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
RELIGIOUS freedom does not equate to freedom to torture. Conversion Practices on queer people are universally discredited and reviled by scientific and healthcare professions, and the UN recognises the practices as a form of torture. The Tasmanian Government cannot seriously defend loopholes that allow torture to occur, and need to scrap their proposed draft legislation and start again.
Andrew Badcock, South Hobart
I READ with interest about the member of the public being ejected from the council meeting when asking too many questions about the Albert Hall development. In August I asked the council for more information about what was happening to the beautiful Albert Hall. I was sent the latest, July, press release. This release gave no timeline, just the amount of money available. It seems the progress is not due to money, just the lack of effort.
Jonathan Heathcoate, Evandale
The letter by Jim Dickenson (the Examiner, 30th Dec) re. the delay in restoration of the Albert Hall made for interesting reading. The fact that he had to ask the same question over 3 times , without a satisfactory answer, can only be attributed to a dysfunctional council. Maybe they don`t even know where the restoration is at!
Knowing Jim as I do, this gentleman is very passionate about not only this hall, but other buildings and features of Launceston. Being a top architect of the area for many years, he would know that a delay of this magnitude can only be due to mismanagement of the council and it is blight on this council that they forcibly removed him from the meeting for asking a simple question. I do believe that Matthew Garwood is one of the best Mayors that Launceston has seen, but he was wrong in this instance. This delay has cost the Launceston businesses, patrons and even the council, millions of dollars and needs to be addressed immediately.
I do wonder if the restoration plans are not overdone. The toilets do need a massive upgrade, but is that expensive extension of the refreshment area necessary? It never ceases to amaze me how patrons of the many concerts around Launceston cannot sit through a couple of hours of excellent entertainment without having a glass of wine or similar in their hands. In the last TSO concert I attended in the Albert, 2 young ladies in their late twenties entered with a flask in each hand just along from us, and the more they drank, the louder they talked. The usher did try to shut them up a couple of times but then gave up as she was completely ignored. Furthermore, a young girl on the other side of us decided to eat from a packet of chip, the rattle of the paper and the crunch of the chips overpowering an excellent performance. I have had it happen in the Princess too!!
One final point, will that $13 million make the hire of the hall so expensive that no promoter will be able to afford the cost of hire? It always used to be about half the cost of the PRINCESS, which is too expensive for a lot of the local single night performances. This Hall fitted the bill nicely.
Rob Mitchelson, Westbury
The article by Jenna Price ( everyone should learn to swim) struck a chord with me.
My three sons can swim, I cannot. I've had swimming instructors and friends try to teach me over the years, to no avail. I read 1 per cent of the population are unable to learn to swim, I'm one of them. I don't even have a fear of water. My parents where and siblings are excellent swimmers. My sons didn't know their mum couldn't swim. I instead, sat for hours at the side of pools whilst they had swimming lessons.
Did I miss out on splashing around with my boys, maybe a little, but then we had fun doing so many other activities together instead.
Kathryn Heathcote, Evandale
