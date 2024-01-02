A look back at the good news you may have missed last year

You'll be forgiven for thinking that all news is bad news, especially over the past year.
But during these dark times, there has been light. There has been good news, in fact, there has been plenty of it.
Here's just some of the good news stories covered by The Examiner over the past 12 months.
After announcing the closure of their visitor centre on January 18, Boag's brewery was thrown a lifeline.
Lion, Boag's parent company, announced on January 26, it would continue operating the venue, including its tours, beyond January 30 after receiving backing from the Tasmanian Government.
Boag's brewery director Nathan Calman said the outcome was a win-win for the Launceston community.
"The response - an outpouring of immense passion for the continuation of our brewery tours and visitor centre experience, reminded us of just how integral Boag's is to Launceston," Mr Calman said.
Tasmania leads the country with donation outcomes, thanks to the generosity of organ donors and their families, according to a new report by DonateLife Tasmania.
DonateLife Tasmania state medical director Dr Andrew Turner said 57 people were saved when they received a transplant last year.
The recent release of a 2022 data report shows a 157 per cent increase in donation in Tasmania and a 171 per cent increase in the number of people who received a life-changing transplant compared to 2021.
If you are wondering what the secret to a successful, long-lasting marriage is, look no further than Swansea couple Cynthia and David Gray.
The Grays celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on March 9, 2023, attributing their longevity to supporting one another, no matter what.
"I couldn't imagine life without her," Mr Gray said.
"Although we've had our differences at times, we just had to move on and remember what really matters at the end of the day."
After a collective 150 doggy-years on the job, and with countless criminal collars to their names, three of Tasmania Police's finest will soon take off their blues for the final time.
Police Dogs Aggie, Una and Bernie have conducted more than 2,800 drug searches and detected in excess of $45 million worth of drugs across the state, Tasmania Police Assistant Commissioner Rob Blackwood said.
One of their biggest successes was at Hobart airport last month, when the dogs 'indicated' on a man found to be carrying $5 million worth of cocaine.
"Drug detection work is very physical for dogs, and Aggie, Una and Bernie have made a significant contribution," Commissioner Blackwood said.
For more than 90 years, the Central Auxiliary kiosk has been a mainstay of the Launceston General Hospital (LGH), providing refuge to patients, visitors, and staff in the form of light refreshments, newspapers, magazines, teddy bears, and hand-knitted items.
Run exclusively by volunteers, the kiosk has helped to raise millions of dollars that have gone towards funding much-needed equipment at the hospital.
Central Auxiliary LGH Inc. secretary Marg Reynolds said the work of the Auxiliary was fundamental to the hospital, raised over $4 million dollars from the period of 1990 to 2020.
"The Auxiliary really is a part of the fabric of the LGH," she said.
When Bob Muller was 61-years-old, he knew he had to become a paramedic after decades working office jobs.
Mr Muller's moment of clarity struck while driving the ambulance into Launceston at 3pm on a foggy September morning as a paramedic was looking after a patient.
"I looked up in the rearview mirror, which is angled so that you can see the paramedic ... and I caught myself with a huge smile on my face," Mr Muller said.
"I thought god I like this work, it's a really good job."
Nearly three years later the now 64-year-old was part of the eight northern graduate paramedics to join Ambulance Tasmania.
A history-making Launceston couple celebrated their latest achievement - 70 years of marriage.
Clarry and Jeane Pryor married on August 1, 1953 - but they had planned for it to be earlier.
Their original date, March 14, was postponed when Mrs Pryor was hospitalised with polio.
She spent more than three weeks in an iron lung and amazingly, emerged from the ordeal with "not one iota" of post-polio syndrome.
When they did eventually marry, a stellar partnership was formed.
Police and ambulance officers braved armpit-high water to pull a mother and 18-month-old boy from a sinking car in the Tamar River.
The rescuers were reunited in Launceston on August 4, amidst the best possible circumstances - both occupants of the car have since been released from hospital with no physical injuries, and the car has been extracted from the river.
Inspector Craig Fox said emergency services' quick response had "probably saved two lives".
"Within a short space of time of both people being rescued from the car the only thing that could be seen of the car was the very rooftop and maybe a few centimetres under that," Inspector Fox said.
"The police and ambulance officers that arrived on the scene within minutes probably saved two lives yesterday."
You may have seen a seal or even a whale in the Tamar River, but have you ever seen a dolphin?
What about a pod of dolphins? A keen-eyed local spotted the unusual visitors headed north near Lanena on September 3.
Reports of the dolphins were made on social media from Tuesday to Sunday, with sightings made along the River from Rosevears to the Batman Bridge.
"I think there were about 8-10 of whatever they were, and they were swimming towards Launceston," one Facebook user said.
They've organised 23 duck races, a dozen instalments of Sally's Ride and delivered 14,000 meals on wheels.
All up, they've raised more than $2 million for charity.
And on October 8, the Rotary Club of Central Launceston celebrated its next big number - 40 years.
It's official - Tassie tap water tastes the best.
A close-fought contest at Launceston's Mowbray Racecourse in July came up trumps for TasWater's treatment plant at Fern Tree, which judges said provided the state's best tap water.
This was the second win in a row for the southern town, and earned it a berth at the national 2023 IXOM Best Tasting Tap Water competition.
Tasmania Zoo welcomed two fluffy friends just in time for Christmas.
The park's latest adorable additions were two four-week-old meerkat twins, who had just begun venturing out into the world.
Tasmania Zoo small carnivore keeper Chloe Kosh said while the meerkat pups may be small in size, they certainly make up for it in personality.
"They are just so adorable. As soon as you see them, you'll fall in love that's for sure," Ms Kosh said.
