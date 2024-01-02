The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Good News

A look back at the good news you may have missed last year

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
January 3 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Here's just some of the good news stories covered by The Examiner over the past 12 months.
Here's just some of the good news stories covered by The Examiner over the past 12 months.

You'll be forgiven for thinking that all news is bad news, especially over the past year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist and Launceston local covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.