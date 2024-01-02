'More detail on a cereal packet': Push for better housing risk disclosure

Tasmanians get more information with their breakfast cereals than they are legally required to be given when they are buying a house, leaving them exposed to serious risks.
That is according to councils' peak body, which is urging the state government to develop and introduce a mandatory property disclosure scheme.
"More information is required on a breakfast cereal packet than a property for sale in Tasmania," the Local Government Association of Tasmania said in its 2024-25 state budget submission.
"This leaves consumers vulnerable to being stuck facing considerable expenses, legal impacts or, worse still, environmental hazards such as landslips."
LGAT said it was time Tasmania had a modern approach to property disclosure, pointing to requirements in the other states.
"This would make clear the matters that are important to property buyers, such as information and risks with planning, building, plumbing, utilities and natural hazards such as landslip or coastal erosion," LGAT said.
It said buying a home was one of the biggest investments in people's lives and they needed the right information.
"Tasmania and the Northern Territory are unique in not requiring that vendors provide full disclosure about the property they are selling," it said.
LGAT also wants the government to fund and develop a program to have a "healthy, honest and positive" conversation with communities to "allow" councils to guide housing growth.
With Tasmania in a housing availability (and affordability) crisis and with state population near record levels, LGAT said population growth brought many economic benefits, but also pressure on housing and development to meet growing needs.
It said change was hard and rapid change was even harder.
"The community needs to be brought along with the why we need to change how we develop our urban centres," it said.
"Without this, the community pushes back: 'Not in my back yard.'
"Community-level resistance to sensible change makes it incredibly challenging to provide measured, timely development responses to the population growth that underpins our economic prosperity."
LGAT said that was testing for councillors, who were elected to represent the views of their communities while also making prudent planning decisions.
"We need to speak to communities about the challenges and opportunities that growth brings," LGAT said.
"An increased understanding and acceptance in the community means that councils can properly undertake their planning and growth management responsibilities."
