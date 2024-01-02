'Cast of thousands' set to represent Tasmania at national championships

Great expectations are being placed on the bumper crop of Tasmanians set to contest national road cycling championships.
"We've got a cast of thousands up here!" joked Tasmanian Institute of Sport cycling coach Matthew Gilmore as he prepared to watch the state's finest across five days of racing in Ballarat.
"In the last few years we've definitely had a heap of riders at nationals and this is a big year coming up for a lot of them.
"I think 2024 and 2025 are going to be really exciting for Tasmanian cycling. There's a lot of good riders at the right age to really achieve something."
Eight Tasmanians will line up for the elite races with Launceston's 2022 road race champion Nicole Frain (HESS Cycling) and Georgia Baker (Liv AIUla Jayco), Hobart's Felicity Wilson-Haffenden (LIDL-TREK) and Anya Louw (AG Insurance-Soudal), of Devonport, in the women's field.
Launceston's Josh Wilson (Velofit Racing) and Sam Fox (Launceston Mountain Bike Club) will join Hobart pair Nathan Earle (Team UKYO) and Tom Cheesman (Criterion BEx Racing) in the men's races.
Tasmanians contesting the under-23 races will be Launceston's world championship bronze medallist Hamish McKenzie (Hagens Berman Jayco), Jack Schouten, Sam McKee and Dalton Stretton (all BridgeLane), Ryan Bott and Tom Clayton (both Launceston City CC), Will Eaves (ARA Skip Capital) and Daniel Aurik (Launceston Mountain Bike Club).
The juniors' field includes Lachlan Oliver (Launceston City), Nicholas Broxam and Alex Eaves (City of Burnie), Vinnie Manion (Mersey Valley Devonport CC), Jonas Shelverton (Hobart Wheelers Dirt Devils CC), Campbell Skirving (Launceston Mountain Bike Club) and Oliver Sims (Mersey Mountain Bike Club) while Patrick Best (Mersey Valley Devonport) will contest the para events.
Gilmore said the national titles are a perfect stage for riders embarking on big seasons, such as Baker, who hopes to end her 2024 campaign at her third Olympic Games.
"This is another opportunity for 'G' to put down a time trial performance and set up her season," he said.
"Some hit this red-hot and others use it to prepare for Europe. If you do go in red-hot it makes for a long season but it's all very individual to where it sits in their programs.
"Hamish McKenzie is in pretty good nick and a real medal chance in the under-23 time trial. I expect him to be on the podium.
"I also expect Will Eaves to play a major role in the under-23 road race and I'm hopeful for the under-19 boys Alex Eaves, Jonas Shelverton and Vinnie Manion in their road race.
"After this, Hamish and Will will go to Europe with one season under their belts and will have so much more knowledge of what they are in for and how to prepare."
AusCycling listed Wilson-Haffenden as among the riders to look out for, saying the junior national, Oceania and world champion is "a star of the future".
"Realistically, it'll be a few years before she can challenge for the elite race, but the Tasmanian will be gunning for the under-23 title," it said.
"If you haven't been following her rapid development, now's the time to start."
The program begins with individual time trials on Wednesday and Thursday followed by criterium races on Friday and road races across the weekend.
