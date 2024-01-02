The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Stages of new Hobart stadium assessment for this year outlined

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
January 2 2024 - 2:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stages of new Hobart stadium assessment for this year outlined
Stages of new Hobart stadium assessment for this year outlined

Supporters and detractors of the proposed Macquarie Point stadium have until January 8 to have their first say on the project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.