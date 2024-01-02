Stages of new Hobart stadium assessment for this year outlined

Supporters and detractors of the proposed Macquarie Point stadium have until January 8 to have their first say on the project.
The Tasmanian Planning Commission in October received a ministerial direction to assess the stadium as a project of state significance and released proposed assessment guidelines for public consultation on December 4.
In response to the guidelines, University of Tasmania vice-chancellor Rufus Black said the institution would appreciate assessment of the impact that construction works would have on its nearby buildings and equipment, such as its Hunter Street building.
Utilities TasWater, NBN Co and Solstice Energy gave their approval of the commission's assessment guidelines.
Spokesman for anti-stadium group Our Place, Roland Browne, said consultation on the draft guidelines was too short and poorly timed.
He said over the assessment process, all communications with the project's consultants should be required and included in the final assessment report.
"There is no shortage of examples of government influence on the production of reports and the preparation of materials for a project such as this," Mr Browne said.
The commission has until February 16 to publish the finalised assessment guidelines.
A draft assessment report will follow during the year, to which the public can respond to within 28 days of its release.
Hearings are likely to be held after these representations have been considered.
At the end of the assessment process, a report will be submitted to the minister which will recommend whether or not the proposed project should proceed, and if so, under what conditions.
The projects of state significance legislation was amended last year so both houses of parliament would have the final say on the stadium's commencement, not just the minister.
There might be additional conditions placed on the project over debate in parliament.
