JackJumpers might 'slip into the abyss' warns disappointed Roth

A fourth loss in five games has Tasmania JackJumpers coach Scott Roth fearing the worst.
Last year's NBL semi-finalists recorded their second home loss against the New Zealand Breakers this season, dropping to fourth with a 10-9 record after being second at 9-5.
Roth said something has to change if they are to reverse their current course.
"You walk them to the foul line 34 times and we only shoot nine, that recipe is doom for us and it has been since I've been here," he said.
"We're digging ourselves a hole that we might not ever get out of, to be quite honest with you.
"We could flip this around, if we have enough grit and toughness to do it, or we can slip into the abyss at the rate we're going."
Centre Marcus Lee agreed with his coach's sentiment, even though the American import had probably his best game as a JackJumper, piling on 14 points and 13 rebounds with Roth saying he felt like the side "wasted his effort".
"Honestly, pissed. This is not how these games need to go and as a team, we're all pissed," Lee said.
"We're trying to change this real quickly. You'll see this attitude of our team not changing, we're going to keep working hard each day and keep battling each day ... we're not going to stop being aggressive."
Another aspect besides the consistent disparity between free-throw attempts between themselves and their opposition that has frustrated Roth has been his side's ability to close out games.
"They made plays they needed to down the stretch and we didn't, it's been our recipe all season, we've had seven or eight of these type of games and we have not really been able to capitalise on really any of them," he said.
Lee added: "I think it's just a mental thing. We've got to take things a little bit slower and start focusing on these little things that we're doing that we are messing up throughout the game.
"It's not a win or loss within those two minutes. It's the span of the whole game."
While the evening at the Derwent Entertainment Centre was one to forget for the hosts, there was a bright spark in 'development player' Sean Macdonald, who finished the game with a career-high 23 points, including seven three-pointers made.
"He's our next star. We've treated him like a next star and we believe he's our next star and we've spent a great deal of time and energy, our coaches have, over the last few years to develop him," Roth said.
The JackJumpers will stay home this weekend with their solitary round-14 match against Cairns Taipans on Saturday, January 6, at 5.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.