Tasmanian cyclists pay heartfelt tribute to Olympic teammate Mel Dennis

Tasmanian cyclists have paid a heartfelt tribute to their Olympic teammate Mel Dennis who died tragically on New Year's Eve.
Georgia Baker and Amy Cure were in Australian teams with the 32-year-old West Australian mother-of-two.
Both took to Instagram to share their memories of Dennis, who they competed with and against under her maiden name Hoskins.
"Rest peacefully beautiful Mel," wrote Baker. "A strong, nurturing and selfless woman who will be so deeply missed."
Launceston's 29-year-old Australian track cyclist of the year also shared several photos of her time spent with Dennis in national colours, specifically in Brazil in 2016 when the team finished fifth despite a high-speed training crash on the eve of the Games.
Cure was in the Australian team pursuit line-up with Dennis, Annette Edmondson and Ashlee Ankudinoff which set a world record and won gold at the 2015 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in France.
"Melissa Dennis - My rivalry, my teammate, writing our names in world record books, World Championship victories, Olympic Games upsets, to celebrating retirements," wrote Cure, 31, of West Pine, who retired after qualifying for the 2020 Olympics.
"You were there for the entirety of my career. I'm especially grateful for our time post-retirement where we have had the opportunity to consolidate our journey over many laughs and great memories. You will be forever missed my sister."
Devonport's Macey Stewart, who rode with Dennis on the Orica-AIS UCI team, took to Facebook to pay tribute having recently caught up with her former teammate.
"I remember watching you as you spoke and thinking to myself how happy you were, sun kissed, fit and healthy, excited for your new life, and how amazing you were as a mum to the two cutest little gremlins I had ever seen," said Stewart, 27.
"I was so proud to know you and be invited into your life again. It's crazy how fleeting life can be.
"My heart is shattered, for you and everyone who loves you. I'll never forget you Mel, and look forward to our next dinner party in heaven, whenever that may be."
Dennis died in hospital after she was struck by a car on Saturday night in Adelaide's north. Her husband of five years, six-time world champion Rohan Dennis, has since been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
The Australian elite cycling community has been in shock since news of the incident broke, casting a major cloud over national road championships in Ballarat which begin on Wednesday.
Mel and Rohan Dennis were both coached by the Tasmanian Institute of Sport's Matthew Gilmore when he was part of the national endurance program. Rohan was also a teammate of Launceston's Richie Porte at BMC Racing and INEOS Grenadiers and the pair were on the 2016 Olympic team along with fellow Tasmanian Scott Bowden.
Perth-born Mel Dennis competed at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, won eight world championship medals and retired from professional cycling in 2017.
Her former road team, now called Jayco AlUla, said: "We are devastated to learn of the passing of former GreenEDGE Cycling rider Melissa Dennis nee Hoskins. Our thoughts are with her family and friends and the whole cycling community at this deeply saddening time. She will never be forgotten. RIP Mel."
AusCycling chief executive Marne Fechner added: "Melissa described her team pursuit gold medal at the 2015 world championships as the highlight of her career, but for the rest of us, the highlight was just having her around."
