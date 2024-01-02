Teenage boy was lying on road when fatally struck, police confirm

The 16-year-old boy that died at Orielton early this morning was lying on the middle of the road when he was fatally hit by a car, police have confirmed.
The car driver stopped immediately and contacted police and emergency services, but the Berriedale boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, the boy had been travelling in a blue Mazda Tribute in the Orielton area prior to the incident.
"Inquiries are continuing and police are appealing for witnesses to the crash and anyone who saw the blue Mazda Tribute around midnight to come forward," according to the police statement.
The initial crash occurred at about 11.55pm last night.
The Tasman Highway remains closed while police conduct investigations into the crash.
Traffic travelling in the area is being diverted via Brinktop Road and Fingerpost Road through Richmond.
