The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Teenager hospitalised after beach hit-and-run near Bridport

By Staff Reporters
January 2 2024 - 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman was hit on a beach track between Bridport and Bellingham on New Year's Eve. Picture by Google Maps.
A woman was hit on a beach track between Bridport and Bellingham on New Year's Eve. Picture by Google Maps.

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on a beach in Northern Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.