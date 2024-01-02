Teenager hospitalised after beach hit-and-run near Bridport

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on a beach in Northern Tasmania.
An 18-year-old woman was hit by a white dual cab ute, about 8pm on New Year's Eve, while on a 4WD beach track that runs between Bridport and Bellingham.
The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene or leave contact details.
He has been described as being in his late teens or early 20s, short and of small build, and had light-coloured hair.
He had three female passengers in the vehicle - likely a Ford Ranger - which sustained some damage to its front end following the incident.
The woman was later transported to Launceston General Hospital with minor injuries.
Anyone with information pertaining to the driver's identity is asked to contact Senior Constable Rohan Johnson at Scottsdale Police Station on 6778 8575.
Details can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestopperstas.com.au
