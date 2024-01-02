Medical research funding to target Tasmania's urgent health needs

Researchers from the University of Tasmania have been awarded $14.8 million to support seven innovative research projects targeting some of the state's most pressing health concerns.
The projects include investigations into the onset and progression of multiple sclerosis (MS), using technology to identify early signs of neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease, using stem cells to help brains recover from injury or trauma, and improving treatment for pulmonary fibrosis, a fatal lung disease.
Tasmania has the highest rate of MS in the country, with about 138 people diagnosed for every 100,000 people, according to official figures.
Because of the age-related prevalence of Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease and due to the population demographics of Tasmania, these neurodegenerative disorders are significant within the state.
Menzies Institute for Medical Research director Professor Tracey Dickson said the new research projects would tackle some of Tasmania's most serious health issues.
"With Australia's highest incidence of MS, most rapidly ageing population, and statistically a very high prevalence of cardiovascular disease, we are focusing our research capability where it can have the most impact in Tasmania," Professor Dickson said.
"Every one of us knows someone whose life is being adversely affected by neurodegenerative disease or cardiovascular disease.
"Our work to better understand these conditions is vital in the global efforts towards improved treatments and, one day, hopefully, a cure.
"Understanding more about how our genetics are related to our health and how we respond to treatments is also critical to unlocking answers for these diseases."
The funding is the largest amount ever awarded to the university in a single round from the National Health and Medical Research Council's Ideas Grant Scheme.
Four of the seven projects are in the Menzies Institute for Medical Research, two in the Tasmanian School of Medicine, and one in the Wicking Dementia Research and Education Centre.
One project explores using Artificial Intelligence technologies to analyse face and eye movements and precisely identify patterns that are associated with the earliest signs of Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease.
Another project examines why neural stem cells, which generate our brain cells as we grow, enter a sleeping, "quiescent" state and stop producing new brain cells.
This project by Dr Owen Marshall hopes to understand this mechanism better and identify how these cells can be reawakened to make new brain cells, which is vital to helping brains recover from injury or trauma.
University of Tasmania vice-chancellor Professor Rufus Black said the funding would help solve complex health challenges for the benefit of many Australians and their families.
"It is so important that the contribution we make, through world-class medical research, has a deep connection and lasting impact for the Tasmanian community we serve," Professor Black said.
"Our research is furthering global understanding of complex health and medical problems and, in the most human way, is a critical contribution from Tasmania to the world."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.