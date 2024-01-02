Kelly upsets big names to claim Tasmanian woodchopping title

Westbury axeman Andrew Kelly stole the limelight from some of the state's more fancied woodchoppers with a stunning win in the Tasmanian 250mm Standing Championship.
The championship was one of two decided in front of a large crowd in the foothills of Mount Roland for the Gowrie Park New Year's Day Woodchopping Carnival.
The final field for the title was packed with quality and experience, including three former world champions.
After finishing third in his heat, Kelly stormed to victory with a prefect cut to win from Devonport's Stephen Foster and Gowrie Park local Kody Steers.
Defending champion Gerald Youles, of Queensland, qualified for the final, but finished out of a place.
Kelly said he has been chasing his first standing block state title for years, having only previously won an underhand hard-hitting championship.
"This is the best state title for me, because it's so fast and cut-throat," Kelly said.
"You can't afford to make a mistake because it's over so quickly. It's very hard to qualify for the final in this size block, let alone win it, so I'm totally thrilled - it's been one I've been trying to win for ages."
Monday's program also included the Tasmanian Under-21 275mm Standing Championship, won by Franklin's Owen Lovell.
Lovell easily won his heat and repeated the effort in the final to win by more than five seconds over New Zealand's Morgan Bolstad and Victorian Mitch Coffey, in what will be his penultimate event in under-21 ranks. Lovell's final competition will be as part of the Australian under-21 team to take on New Zealand in coming months.
The other main event on the Gowrie Park program was the Dean Bakes Memorial 300mm Standing Handicap, won by Victorian Scott Anderson.
Starting off the front mark of nine seconds, Anderson was able to hold back the charge from behind, winning ahead of Hobart's Andrew Slater and Victoria's Mike Coffey.
Anderson could be facing a re-handicap for next weekend's Eric Reece Memorial Tasmanian Thousands, which is the richest handicap woodchopping event in Australia.
The $10,000 event will be held at Geeveston on Saturday and has attracted an international field, along with some of Australia's and Tasmania's best.
