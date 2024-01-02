'Nervous' but successful return from concussion for Hurricanes' McDermott

Professional cricket can be a nervous game at best of times but Ben McDermott had several extra reasons on Monday night.
The Hobart Hurricanes' right-hander found some form as he returned from concussion protocols, smacking an unbeaten 53 from just 34 balls to guide his side to victory over Sydney Thunder.
"I was a little bit nervous coming back actually, coming off a couple of low scores and then missing two games to concussion," he said.
"It was nice to be back - I was itching to get back and I was a bit nervous."
The 29-year-old, who signed a new deal with Queensland at the end of last cricket season, missed the Hurricanes' games against the BBL's two Melbourne sides - Renegades and Stars.
He was hit in the head during training before the Renegades game, failing two Cognigram tests before waking up with a sore neck - putting him in concussion protocols for eight days.
"I missed two games, which is unfortunate because I felt really good for the last game but I was really sore [for] the Renegades game. I was absolutely fine for the last game so I was itching to get back out there tonight."
In his two previous games, McDermott produced scores of 11 and four - both in matches the Hurricanes lost.
Their seven-wicket win against the Thunder got the Hurricanes off the bottom of the ladder, sitting in fifth with two wins and three losses.
With five more games remaining, McDermott stressed the importance of each contest.
"We need to get a roll on now with this reduced season, so not a backwards step taken now - we've just got to keep winning," he said.
"I just liked how we put the game together tonight, I really liked the energy out in the field.
"I think that really sets us up as a team, when you're confident in the field and you're trying your butt off in the field, it just sets up the whole thing - it's an attitude thing."
The Hurricanes' next game is on Sunday against Brisbane Heat.
