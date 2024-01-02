Racing action gets 2024 to fast start out of the gate

The end of 2023 and the start of 2024 had familiar themes to them as punters, jockeys, owners and trainers enjoyed days in the sun at Carrick Park and Longford.
With each venue packed out and the racing exciting, The Examiner's photographer Rod Thompson was at both events to capture all the action and emotions which spanned the milestone two days.
Sir Simon won the coveted Longford Cup, his 14th race win at the ripe age of 10, while Monsieur Meilland took out the Tasmanian Country Championship at Carrick Park.
