Fashionable kids! Longford Cup day children's fashions on the fields

The laid-back atmosphere, rural charm and family-friendly environment are a few of the reasons people love going to Longford Cup Day.
Vying for their chance at first prize - youthful competitors put their best foot forward in the race meets' Children Fashion on the Field competition.
Country-style attire seemed to be the popular choice for the day.
Rod Thompson was there to capture the action.
