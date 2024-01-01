Sir Simon claims wire-to-wire win, Longford Cup as St Marys gets abandoned

Sir Simon never looked in doubt at the Longford Cup on New Year's Day, leading the field from start to finish before sprinting past the post in first place by a length and a half.
Ridden by Longford-born jockey Chelsea Baker, the 10-year-old claimed his 14th victory ahead of Page and Vintage Diesel.
Based in Seven Mile Beach, trainer John Keys and stable foreman Yasmin Maskiell were jubilant for Sir Simon, a horse which has had to come back from plenty of setbacks.
"He's a marvel this horse, he's one of the stable favourites, we just love him to bits," Maskiell said.
"To be 10 years of age and be racing like this is just amazing, he's had his fair share of injuries over the years and he's just a terrific horse.
Leased to the stable by Royston Carr, Sir Simon's nickname "god on four legs" is an indicator of how treasured he is by Maskiell and Keys.
While for Baker, the 22-year-old came away slightly in shock about the race she had managed.
"It was definitely a pinch-me moment (when she past the post), I've grown up here and watched my mum (Kylie) and dad (Barry) go round in circles and when I finally first started here I hated it, but now I've grown to love it," Baker said.
With Sir Simon backed as the clear favourite heading into the race, Keys' instruction to Baker was to lead early and stay there, which the homegrown jockey did to a tee.
Baker said it helped that Sir Simon was such an enjoyable ride.
"He's 10 years old, but he's also 10 years young. He's a big playful bugger, he looks like he doesn't know what he's doing, but he does," she said.
"He's honestly the most gorgeous ride, he's what dreams are made of this horse."
King Kurt, Puma, Cheeky Word, Captain Morgan, Popilita and Alpine Affair were the other horses to win at Longford.
It was an unfortunate return for the St Marys Cup with the event only able to complete five out of seven races.
The day was abandoned following a collision which occured in race six, according to the St Marys Pacing Club Facebook page.
Earlier in the afternoon on the East Coast, Fleetwood Rock, Salvator Mundi, Cool Scooter, Jackson Neptune and Upsize Me won their races on the newly-improved track.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.