Longford Cup 2024: Fashions on the Field competitors put on their Sunday best

While horses were getting set to trot the field at Longford Cup on New Year's Day, there was another set of competitors getting ready to strut their stuff on the stage.
Vying for their chance at glamour - and the spotlight - close to 70 competitors put their best foot forward in the race meet's Fashion on the Field competition.
The event was serious business for its field of models, many of whom were decked out in country-style attire, which Fashions on the Field judge Jodie Farquhar said was exactly what the judges had been looking for.
"It's all about that country-fied feel; it's a different style that's toned down, classic," Ms Farquhar said.
"And that was reflected in the winners today, who had some excellent millinery - but the whole set of contestants was great. It made it a difficult day for us judges."
Childrens winner Rosie Chugg received a $350 gift card and runner up Louis Maskeil a $150 gift card while gentlemen's classic winner Luke Raisnford received a double pass to the corporate marquee at the Launceston Cup in February, and the runner up a $200 drinks package.
Mr Rainsford wore a tasteful grey sports jacket over a grey and white striped collared shirt and wide-brim straw cutter hat.
In the ladies bracket, winner Paige Shepherd received the largest prize of the day, an $800 gift voucher courtesy of event sponsor and local business KACHOO, who also provided $200 to runner up Vini Amallia.
Ms Shepherd - who has entered the competition a number of years - wore a wide-brimmed straw hat with white ribbon that complimented her wedged heels and cream, puff-sleeve and buckle-belted short dress with lace trim and v-neck button-down front.
"This was something that, really, just all came together on the day from my wardrobe," Ms Shepherd said.
"I was so shocked and happy that I won; I don't even know what I'm going to spend the money on!!"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.