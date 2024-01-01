Questions over future use of chemical, physical restraints

Legislation is due to be tabled this year which will crack down on the use of chemical and physical restraints on Tasmanians with disability as well as the use of seclusion techniques to contain behaviour.
However, concerns have been expressed whether the new rules to apply to NDIS providers will cover hospitals and schools which have their own policies about the use of such practices.
Greater regulation on the use of restrictive practices by disability service providers is a key part of the government's Disability Inclusion Bill, which follows a review of the state's Disability Services Act and the Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability.
The main reforms to come from the bill include:
Under the bill, restrictive practices will only be approved in consultation with a person with disability, or a person they nominate, and can only be used if a behaviour support plan has been developed with the person with disability.
The plan will include how a restrictive practice will be used, consideration of other methods to keep the person safe, and how restrictive practices involving the person will be reduced or not used during the future.
A program officer will be involved in the approval process for restrictive practices usage as will an independent person which may or may not be nominated by the person with disability.
Tasmania's Children's Commission Leanne McLean, during consultation over the bill, said it was not made explicit whether schools and hospitals would be required to comply with the new rules.
She said the government should look to a New South Wales bill on the regulation of restrictive practices which required NDIS providers, hospitals and schools to follow a common set of rules.
In a submission on the bill, Autism Tasmania said the legislation should contain a clause which set out goals to eliminate the use of restrictive practices in Tasmania.
On the powers of the senior practitioner's office, it said:
"The senior practitioner should be empowered to regulate the use of restrictive practices, in respect of a person with disability, by any organisation including a school, hospital, prison, or aged care facility, without the power being tied to receipt of NDIS funding."
