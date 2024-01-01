Police blitz sees hundreds of drivers tested in state's north

The new year is off to a bad start for two drivers who are set to appear in court following a targeted police operation at Bridport this morning, on January 1.
More than 121 drivers were intercepted by Tasmania Police as part of the operation.
Officers from the North East Division intercepted the drivers across two sites on Main Road and Sandy Point Road.
A 42-year-old from Scamander returned a blood-alcohol reading of .058, while a 17-year-old P-plater from Exeter returned a blood-alcohol reading of .036.
Tasmania Police Senior Sergeant Rob King said while most drivers were doing the right thing he urged the public to think before getting behind the wheel of a car after celebrating.
"This traffic operation came on the back of a similar operation at Bridport last night and a busy night for police, with Bridport on New Year's Eve once again proving a popular spot for revellers," he said.
"These results show that whilst most people are doing the right thing, the risk of driving after a night of celebrations is real.
"Intoxication and fatigue are among the fatal five, and people need to carefully consider their condition before getting behind the wheel of a car."
