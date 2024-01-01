The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime
Crime

Police blitz sees hundreds of drivers tested in state's north

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated January 1 2024 - 3:33pm, first published 3:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than 121 drivers were intercepted by Tasmania Police as part of the operation. Picture by Paul Scambler
More than 121 drivers were intercepted by Tasmania Police as part of the operation. Picture by Paul Scambler

The new year is off to a bad start for two drivers who are set to appear in court following a targeted police operation at Bridport this morning, on January 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist and Launceston local covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.