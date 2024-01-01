The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

'How bad must it be': Call for release of report into racing allegations

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
January 2 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor has called on the government to publicly release a key report into the racing industry. File picture
Labor has called on the government to publicly release a key report into the racing industry. File picture

The government must release the Murrihy report into allegations of animal abuse and race fixing, Labor has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.