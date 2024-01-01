Hydro boss denies state in energy crisis, says supply and demand 'balanced'

The boss of Hydro Tasmania has refuted media and Labor claims that the state is in an "energy crisis".
After Labor and others said the state lacks power capacity to expand industries, transition from gas and shift to electric cars, chief executive officer Ian Brooksbank said power supply and demand were equally matched in the state at present.
"Tasmania does not have an 'energy crisis,'" Mr Brooksbank said.
"The system is in balance; the key is to grow supply and demand in lockstep."
He said Hydro Tasmania met with about a dozen prospective industrial companies seeking energy supply in 2023.
"These companies know that major new loads will require new generation capacity, most likely from wind," he said.
His latest comments follow an article by The Australian newspaper over Christmas which claimed the needs of industrial customers looking to add 50 MW or more in load were not being met due to supply constraints.
Mr Brooksbank's latest comments attempting to present the supply and demand challenge as "balanced" contradict claims by others, who suggest Tasmania presently lacks the generating capacity to supply additional major loads to big consumers.
Last week Clean Energy Tasmania chair Ian Jones said demand for power is outstripping supply, meaning the state was "in the midst of an energy crisis".
He said there was concern that the government was "refusing to accept the challenges facing Tasmania's energy grid", and labelled its "finely balanced" line as a "complete furphy".
"The Tasmanian Government is claiming that the power grid is in balance. Well, so too was the famous Holden Monaro when the Tasman Bridge collapsed underneath it," he said.
"As with that Monaro, just because something is finely balanced, it doesn't mean it's in a good position."
Labor energy spokesman Dean Winter said the state's economy was forecast to shrink this year, and higher energy costs and lack of available supply were key reasons.
"Prices have skyrocketed and at least 10 businesses have been told by Hydro Tasmania there is not enough power available for them to grow or commence," he said.
Some wind projects have been stuck at planning stage for years, he said, citing the example of the Whaleback Ridge project on the West Coast and Robbins Island in the North-West.
Mr Brooksbank said Hydro Tasmania was still looking to grow generating capacity through modernising existing infrastructure like the Tarraleah Power Scheme, and planning for future needs with the pumped hydro at Lake Cethana.
