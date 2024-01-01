The Examiner
'Best in 20 years': Longford Cup crowds flock to the field

Declan Durrant
Declan Durrant
January 2 2024 - 5:30am
This year's Longford Cup was a major success for many of its jockeys, and also its organisers. Picture by Rod Thompson
This year's Longford Cup was a major success for many of its jockeys, and also its organisers. Picture by Rod Thompson

New Year's Day in Longford was more than its regular dose of special this year as punters arrived for the town's largest race meet of the year in numbers organisers said were the best they've seen in 20 years.

