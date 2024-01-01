'Best in 20 years': Longford Cup crowds flock to the field

New Year's Day in Longford was more than its regular dose of special this year as punters arrived for the town's largest race meet of the year in numbers organisers said were the best they've seen in 20 years.
The Cressy Chaff Cutters Jim Osborne Longford Cup hosted around 5500 people to top last year's roughly 4500-strong crowd in a return to - and bettering of - pre-COVID pandemic figures.
"This is the first year that we've really been out of the shadow of COVID, and the numbers speak to that," said Brent Crawford, the vice chairman of the Tasmanian Turf Club.
"In the North, Longford Cup is probably the biggest event of the calendar, and we've seen that through strong sales and bookings.
"[These figures] are some of the best I can remember in many years: our corporate marquee is booked out, all car spaces taken, and general admission was very strong, too."
The event's country atmosphere and packed itinerary of racing were backed by entertainment from the APACHE Band, Launceston RSL Pipes and Drums, and the ever-popular Fashions on the Field.
"It was an extremely great day out, as it always is," Mr Crawford said.
And aside from the entertainment value the event also contributed to Longford economically, with much of the town's and nearby accommodation booked out the night before and after, and pubs seeing increased trade once racing finished.
For the Tasmanian Turf Club, too, the day was "very, very viable", regularly being the third biggest meet in the state and with this year's crowd numbers likely an indicator of a strong racing season to come.
"We make some good coin out of this race and there's no doubt that because of it, and what it means to the town, it will continue," Mr Crawford said.
"It's always a good barometer as the first meeting looking toward the carnival over the next two months coming into Launceston and Hobart.
"It's going to be a strong innings."
