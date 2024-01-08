Six of the best keep wheel turning on Launceston's hottest production line

Duffy, for instance, is one of about 10 riders competing for the four men's endurance spots in Australia's Olympic track team. He described the other nine as among his best mates. And yet he knows that when the team is named, six of them will be disappointed after devoting years of their lives to the Olympic goal. The joy for whichever four are selected will be tainted by the sympathy for mates who miss out. I asked Duffy if he was ready for this.