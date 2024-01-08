Six of the best keep wheel turning on Launceston's hottest production line

In addition to being the only city to have produced three Cricket World Cup players of the final and having four footballers drafted to the AFL this summer, Launceston also has a rather impressive pedigree when it comes to cycling.
As the New Year hails a fresh season in the professional ranks, no fewer than six riders are all set to compete at the sport's elite level with at least two of them focused on the ultimate stage.
While Commonwealth Games medallists Georgia Baker and Josh Duffy set their sights on the Paris Olympics, Lauren Perry, Hamish McKenzie, Sam Fox and Nicole Frain will also jet off to such exotic locations as the Mediterranean Riviera and, er, Adelaide's northern suburbs.
Fox should also be dreaming of the French capital after presenting equally compelling arguments as Australia's best performing mountain biker at the last Commonwealth Games, claiming the subsequent national title and having his 24th birthday during the Olympic Games, but appears destined to be squeezed out by the sport's quota system.
All six will compete in cycling's biggest races whether that be on road, track or the assortment of rock and mud tackled by mountain bikers.
It is a stunning representation for a city with a population of 71,878 in 2022 according to Google, which is never wrong.
And those six of the best follow the tyre tracks of Matt Goss, Wes Sulzberger and Richie Porte, the Northern trio who graced Grand Tours a combined 30 times and lined up together at the 2010 world championships in Melbourne.
Interviewing all six during the summer, I was as captivated by their shared drive to succeed as I was struck by the ruthless nature of elite sport.
Duffy, for instance, is one of about 10 riders competing for the four men's endurance spots in Australia's Olympic track team. He described the other nine as among his best mates. And yet he knows that when the team is named, six of them will be disappointed after devoting years of their lives to the Olympic goal. The joy for whichever four are selected will be tainted by the sympathy for mates who miss out. I asked Duffy if he was ready for this.
"Not really, but it's part of sport," he said.
"We've all dealt with it before for world championship selections, but it's going to be hard."
That happy half dozen consists of three men and three women, aged between 19 (under-23 time trial world championship bronze medallist McKenzie) and 31 (former national road race champion Frain).
Baker, 29, and Perry, 27, previously combined with Amy Cure and Macey Stewart to win Australian team pursuit titles for Tasmania while 23-year-olds Fox and Duffy would almost certainly have played school sport against each other for Riverside High and St Patrick's College respectively.
The 2022 Tasmanian athlete of the year and a finalist again in 2023, Baker is a multiple world championship medallist and triple Commonwealth champion gunning for a third Olympic Games after two fifth-place finishes in Rio and Tokyo.
"The Olympics have always been such a big thing," she said. "Even when I was a young girl watching athletes in all different sports, it was always all about the Olympics. It sucks that you have good results in other events and then you get to the Olympics and think 'I haven't quite nailed it'. So definitely, Paris is that opportunity."
Perry, an 11-time national champion and World Cup gold medallist, has made the seismic decision to switch from endurance to sprint racing.
"It's a bit stressful because I'm not very good at this new thing and I've given up the thing I was good at and there's no guarantee that this will take me to world championships or Olympics. It's a big gamble," she said. "Endurance is all I've known and after doing it for 17 years of my life the basics are very well ingrained in me."
With Fox virtually the only Australian competing on the international mountain bike circuit, the country appears destined not to qualify a spot in the sport for Paris, forcing the national champion to reset his targets.
"I think Paris is heading in the direction of being off the table so I'm setting a long-term Olympic goal over four years and there is a lot to improve and change in that time," he said.
Frain is also on the periphery of the Paris radar and hopes to keep her name in the frame riding for a French-based road team.
"I do love the idea of Paris but think I have to just let that happen if it does," she said. "I would have to do a bit more to be legitimately on the radar for something like that. I would need to have a very good season because we have a lot of really strong Australians at the moment."
McKenzie may be at the opposite end of his cycling career but is also hoping a French base will help deliver his 2024 goals.
"It's pretty crazy to go riding and be looking over Monaco," he said. "You do pinch yourself."
Tasmanian cycling fans are used to pinching themselves, and would have spent the last few days watching four of these riders (Baker, McKenzie, Fox and Frain) contesting national road champs.
Considering all the champions that have gone before - beyond Porte, Goss, Sulzberger and Cure to trailblazers like Michael Grenda, Danny Clark, Matthew Gilmore and Micheal Wilson - such cycling success has become almost commonplace.
While football and cricket receive the lion's share of funding and coverage in this state, cycling delivers a heritage and production line the equal of either.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.