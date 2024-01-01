Road toll decreased in 2023 but it is still too high Minister says

Tasmania recorded a 33 per cent drop in the road toll in 2023 but Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michael Ferguson says it is no cause for celebration.
The state's road fatalities dropped from 51 in 2022 to 34 in 2023 but an increase in serious injuries occurred .
The fall to 34 is below the five year average of 37.2 deaths.
No breakdown of the number of drivers, passengers, motor cyclists, pedestrians or cyclists which comprised the fatalities was available.
Mr Ferguson said the improvement in the road toll was pleasing but it came after a particularly tragic 45.7 per cent rise in 2022.
"Any death on our roads is one too many and there is no cause to celebrate a reduction when people are still dying on a regular basis," Mr Ferguson said.
"We mustn't forget that every number represents a person and the grief that families and friends are left with never goes away."
Mr Ferguson said that while deaths were down serious injuries were up by 33 to 300 across 2023.
"Serious injuries can lead to lifelong changes not only for the individuals impacted but also their families and communities," he said.
"Every death and serious injury on our roads is preventable.
"While the Tasmanian Government is committed to making roads safer, road users must share responsibility for safety on our roads.
"In almost every situation it is the actions, decisions or behaviours of drivers that cause the deaths and serious injuries on our roads, and it seems that some people just won't listen.
"It's why we've had to deploy our fleet of mobile speed, seatbelt and mobile phone cameras - we know that public education backed up by enforcement is effective in reducing road trauma."
Mr Ferguson said that since being deployed in September 2022 mobile cameras had detected nearly 44,000 incidents of speeding.
The Government engaged Sensys Gatso to initially provide eight new mobile speed cameras which use a mix of highly visible trailers and covert vehicles.
By November 2023 there were 16 of the mobile speed cameras which include a boom with cameras able to detect mobile phone users and drivers not wearing their seat belts. Fines can be up to $390 for using a mobile phone or not wearing a seat belt.
"More than 420 people have been caught driving without correctly wearing a seatbelt and 650 illegal mobile phone uses were detected between the end of August when the cameras were introduced to the end of October in 2023.
"We don't want people to be fined. We want everyone to drive carefully and responsibly so that 2024 is a safe and happy year for us all," Mr Ferguson said.
Tasmania has eight permanent speed cameras.
Data from the Australian Automobile Association published in December 2023 showed that road deaths were up by 6.3 per cent nationally from 1179 to 1253 to November 30 2023.
AAA managing director Michael Bradley said: "Month after month, road deaths keep rising, and we lack the information needed to identify the reasons for this deadly trend and to develop the most effective measures for reducing crashes.
"The states and territories have crucial data on the quality of Australian roads, the causes of crashes, and law enforcement patterns - but they are not sharing this information."
Mr Bradley said states and territories made no progress with data transparency at a meeting of ministers in Hobart on December 6 2023.
"Politicians missed an opportunity to commit to using data to produce more effective road safety measures and enhance transparency. If crucial road safety data remains secret, there's no way of knowing whether funding is being used to make roads safer or to win votes in target electorates," he said.
TASMANIAN ROAD FATALITIES OVER LAST SIX YEARS.
2023: 34
2022: 51
2021: 35
2020: 38
2019: 29
2018: 32
