The Examiner's predictions for sport in 2024

From the NTFA all the way to the Paris Olympics, 2024 is set to be a captivating year in Tasmanian sport with plenty of stories to be told along the way.
With that being said, The Examiner's sports crew (minus guru Brian Allen) have looked into their crystal ball to make their predictions for the year ahead.
Will the calls become prophecies or will they be way off the mark?
All of the Tasmanians who were drafted in the first round of the AFL draft will debut in their team's opening matches in 2024.
North Melbourne's Colby McKercher, Western Bulldogs' Ryley Sanders and GWS Giants' James Leake will have the customary 'tell the parents' debut video appear online before donning the kit in round one (or the Opening Round in Leake's case)
But, don't forget about St Kilda's Arie Schoenmaker. While he might not break into the Saints' line-up as early as his Tasmanian counterparts make their debuts, Schoenmaker won't be far behind.
The Saints play Hawthorn at UTAS Stadium in round nine on Saturday, May 11 - expect him to be in by then.
In 2017, '18 and '19, Lauderdale were defeated in the Tasmanian State League grand final.
Since then, it's been an up-and-down road for the Southern Bombers but they've been building something at 'the Tip'.
Boasting top-tier talent like Sam Siggins, Allen Christensen, Bryce Walsh, Josh McGuinness and Phil Bellchambers, the Bombers have added the likes of Andrew Phillips, Mitch Robinson and the returning Thor Boscott in 2024.
They'll start the season as favourites before winning their first TSL flag.
Last season's WNCL win was historic for the Tasmanian Tigers, claiming a remarkable five wickets in the final over to defend their title.
While they don't have the clutch genes of Sarah Coyte on their books anymore, the Tigers sit undefeated after four matches and will go on to win their third-consecutive title.
The women won't be the only Tasmanian team to win a major domestic cricket title this year.
That's right, Tasmania will win their first Sheffield Shield title since 2012-13, with Jordan Silk leading the Tigers to the promised land.
Devonport's domination of Tasmanian soccer is only set to increase.
Last season, Tom Ballantyne's men's side cantered to a second-consecutive league championship and sixth in eight seasons and added a third-straight Lakoseljac Cup and fifth in eight seasons, which must have been great fun for South Hobart who have finished second in both for two years running.
Strikers also possess the NPL Tasmania's standout player in Spanish goal-machine Roberto Garrido and are arguably the best-run club in the state.
With reigning women's best and fairest and golden boot winner Jazmin White in their stable, the Strikers could also gallop home in the Women's Super League.
Football Tasmania's introduction of a second WSL team in Launceston (Riverside) and rumours of more changes before the season kicks off, the Strikers' enviable monopoly of an entire region will only serve to bolster their on-field performance.
Tasmania's contribution towards the 2024 Olympic Games may well be its lowest this century but could still return a sizable medal haul.
Current projections have the state looking unlikely to achieve its benchmark contingent of double figures, but the athletes destined for Paris suggest a quality over quantity approach.
The 11 Tasmanians who competed in Tokyo returned with a record seven medals courtesy of swimmer Ariarne Titmus (two gold, one silver and one bronze), Kookaburras Eddie Ockenden and Josh Beltz (both silver) and basketballer Chris Goulding (bronze).
Freestyle phenomenon Titmus has since added a world title and world record in her pet event, the 400 metres, and although a defence of the 200m will be hard, she remains the second best in the world over 800m and Australia will be determined to improve on bronze in the 4x200m relay.
Team sports could again add to the haul while cyclist Georgia Baker is also prime to break her Olympic medal drought on the track.
The NBL's newest franchise has been proving the doubters wrong in its third season, just as they had done in the two years before.
Sitting comfortably within the top four as 2024 begins, the Tasmania JackJumpers will continue to 'defend the island' as they make it three playoff appearances from as many tries.
Jordon Crawford, Milton Doyle, Jack McVeigh and potentially NBA-bound Will Magnay will all need to be firing if Scott Roth's team is to go all the way, but they will have to settle for being grand finalists for the second time as they fall short against the star-studded Melbourne United.
Bridgenorth's women will get a well-deserved maiden premiership in the NTFAW premier division after they were knocked off by Old Launcestonians in 2023.
Not only that, but they will improve on their win-streak from last year too, winning all 17 games before hoisting the trophy.
Parrot Park will be in dreamland later that day when the TSL-littered men's team come from the clouds to oust Jay Blackberry and South Launceston.
Division one football will have familiar faces in September in both the men's and women's NTFA competitions, with Old Scotch and Deloraine both repeating the success of last season.
It will be a bitter end for the luckless Meander Valley Sunettes, who will taste grand final defeat for the third time in succession, while the experienced core of Lilydale won't have enough quality to match it with the Thistles on the big stage.
It's not the wildest prediction to say the Tasmanian Netball League will have an all-Northern grand final.
For some time the state's best clubs, Cavaliers and Northern Hawks are not about to take the foot off the pedal with only Cripps a chance of bustling their way onto the big stage.
The Hawks will top the table again in 2024, but the Cavs will be a stronger adversary, taking at least a win off their Northern rivals during the roster season, before claiming an upset one-goal win in the grand final at the Silverdome.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.