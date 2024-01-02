Grinch of Christmas got to our paramedics and ambulances this year

WELL, the Grinch was undoubtedly in charge of the paramedics this Christmas! There were many discussions, emails and thoughts regarding whether they could put tinsel on the ambulances and wear Santa hats! The invisible group came down on the side of sobriety, like Cromwell and his like! Even if I were in the grip of pain and horror, I would love to see a happy paramedic with their hat and decorated vehicle rather than a dour individual who wants to take the joy out of the season. Next year, go for it, paramedics! You might as well get something joyful out of the way things are in your profession! I hope powers that be enjoyed their turkey!
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
I FIND it beyond belief that Declan Durrant could not fit Danny Clark into his Top 10 Famous Exports from the North. He was an absolute track champion in Europe, and if he had given the Grand Tour a go, he may have been our first winner.
Silver medal in Munich 1972 and would have been (in my opinion) Australia's only gold medal winner in Montreal in 1976 if he hadn't turned professional.
Doug White (A proud old George Town boy)
IAN Hunt, your letter (The Examiner, December 16) speaks precisely to my point.
Nobody can accurately forecast the final cost of a project the size of Macquarie Point Stadium at such an early stage.
Except for Michael Ferguson, Treasurer of Tasmania. His crystal ball seems to be working perfectly. He can see no case for a cost blowout from the government's initial guesstimate of 715 million dollars.
This guesstimate was made to fit the government's rubbery business case for the stadium. It should not be seen as a reliable final cost of the project.
The Queensland government's "Gabba" cost shock should be ringing alarm bells loudly in Mr Ferguson's ears. But he continues to blunder blithely into the political abyss.
Ross Warren, Devonport
WHAT a wonderful time Christmas is, the joy of giving and sharing with those you love. Thank you, and Congratulations to The Examiner for their Empty Stocking Appeal. At 87, I have lived a privileged life. With health issues, I still have the desire to want to feel a part of giving, and I have! I successfully gave 150 poor people at City Mission a free Christmas lunch. So, from the bedside with my phone and computer, I contacted my friends and magnificent sponsors, provided hams, turkey breasts, vegetables, and desserts, and delivered them to the chef at City Mission. Everyone was in the spirit of goodwill, and no one refused my requests. Although I have volunteered at City Mission for the last 14 years, this year, I have seen the desperate need for help caused by the cost of living. My footprint is a small one in the misery of their lives. However, it shows people care and makes me feel so good! I hope this inspires you to reach out to help those less fortunate than yourself by donating to the Examiners Empty Stocking Fund; I did! Merry Christmas to all!
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
RECENT The Examiner articles have used the terms "gender ideology" or "transgender ideology" as if they mean something ('Woman recalls: he tried to pray the gay away' and 'Critics come out against sex conversion bill', The Examiner, December 16).
As a trans person, I can't see that they have any fixed meaning above and beyond their sinister connotation.
Like the hackneyed phrase "secret gay agenda", terms like "gender ideology" create fear and apprehension without actually identifying what it is people should be afraid of.
These meaningless phrases paint trans and gender-diverse people as the bogeymen and inflict discrimination and stigma on us.
The reality is that trans and gender-diverse people want to get on with their lives without being subjected to prejudice. And that is not an ideology.
Rose Boccalatte, South Launceston
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.