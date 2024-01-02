Grinch of Christmas got to our paramedics and ambulances this year

WHAT a wonderful time Christmas is, the joy of giving and sharing with those you love. Thank you, and Congratulations to The Examiner for their Empty Stocking Appeal. At 87, I have lived a privileged life. With health issues, I still have the desire to want to feel a part of giving, and I have! I successfully gave 150 poor people at City Mission a free Christmas lunch. So, from the bedside with my phone and computer, I contacted my friends and magnificent sponsors, provided hams, turkey breasts, vegetables, and desserts, and delivered them to the chef at City Mission. Everyone was in the spirit of goodwill, and no one refused my requests. Although I have volunteered at City Mission for the last 14 years, this year, I have seen the desperate need for help caused by the cost of living. My footprint is a small one in the misery of their lives. However, it shows people care and makes me feel so good! I hope this inspires you to reach out to help those less fortunate than yourself by donating to the Examiners Empty Stocking Fund; I did! Merry Christmas to all!