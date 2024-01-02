The Examiner
Grinch of Christmas got to our paramedics and ambulances this year

January 2 2024 - 12:33pm
WELL, the Grinch was undoubtedly in charge of the paramedics this Christmas! There were many discussions, emails and thoughts regarding whether they could put tinsel on the ambulances and wear Santa hats! The invisible group came down on the side of sobriety, like Cromwell and his like! Even if I were in the grip of pain and horror, I would love to see a happy paramedic with their hat and decorated vehicle rather than a dour individual who wants to take the joy out of the season. Next year, go for it, paramedics! You might as well get something joyful out of the way things are in your profession! I hope powers that be enjoyed their turkey!

