Slip, slop and slap is still the summer message

Sunscreen has come a long way in the past 40 years.
When I was growing up, I remember there was only ever one option and it was usually a thick, strong smelling and greasy product that my parents used to pour on me before hitting the beach.
Many of you may not be aware of the incredible range of sunscreens that are now available through the Cancer Council.
There are options for children, those who are active, play sport, are on the water a lot, or need sunscreen that has insect repellant in it. There are options that are hydrating with hyaluronic acid, to sunscreens that are BB and CC creams and are tinted, to sunscreen specifically for men, and for those with sensitive skin and more!
The evolution that sunscreen has gone through has been an impressive, and essential one.
Almost one in two Australians will be diagnosed with cancer by the age of 85, with skin cancer known as our 'national cancer' with at least 2 in 3 Australians to be diagnosed with skin cancer in their lifetime.
In Tasmania, it is our third most common cancer, and with over 95% of skin cancers being caused by UV radiation, sunscreen needs to become an essential part of our daily routine.
When the UV Index is 3 or above, you need to reach for your sunscreen.
Checking the UV levels is simple and for the best information download the SunSmart app to your phone.
If the UV level is over 3, you need to slip on a shirt, slop on that sunscreen and slap on a hat! You also need to slide on sunglasses and seek shade and remember:.
We are lucky to live on a beautiful island that gives us the opportunity to spend time outside, so make sure you slip, slop, slap, seek and slide and make the most of it!
And if at any time you notice changes in your body that don't feel normal to you, make sure you speak with your doctor.
Alison Lai, CEO Cancer Council Tasmania
