McDermott back from concussion to cure Hurricanes' headaches

Hobart Hurricanes leapt off the bottom of the Big Bash League with a Ben McDermott-inspired seven-wicket win over Sydney Thunder.
Having taken just 13 wickets in four games this season, the Hurricanes claimed eight more in an impressive display at Bellerive Oval.
The hosts largely controlled the contest from the moment captain Nathan Ellis won the bat flip and opted to field. He then led a bowling attack which never allowed Thunder to settle.
Spells of 3-13 and 3-15 hampered any momentum and it was only the late 32-run partnership of Gurinder Sandhu and captain Chris Green (33 off 17) which saw the visitors reach 8-150.
Ellis deployed different bowlers in each of the first six overs which helped see the Thunder lose both imports in as many balls as Alex Hales and Tom Kohler-Cadmore both suffered brain-fades.
Chris Jordan (2-20 and a run-out), Nikhil Chaudhary (2-26) and Paddy Dooley (2-33) led the way before the batters backed them up led by McDermott who was returning to the side from a concussion break.
Piloting a punishing third-wicket partnership of 85 with Mac Wright (34 off 25 plus three sixes), McDermott appeared back to his best, bringing up his half-century (53 off 34) with the penultimate ball of the match before a Corey Anderson maximum won it with 11 balls to spare.
The Hurricanes had lost three of their four previous fixtures by a combined total of 22 wickets and Ellis said it had been a frustrating campaign.
"Whilst we have not been on the right side of a few results, there's a lot of positives to take out of the cricket we've played and we have not been far off," he told Fox Sports. "But that's the fickle nature of Twenty20 cricket."
The Hurricanes' next match is against the Renegades on Thursday.
