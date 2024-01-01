The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

McDermott back from concussion to cure Hurricanes' headaches

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated January 1 2024 - 7:34pm, first published 7:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hobart Hurricanes leapt off the bottom of the Big Bash League with a Ben McDermott-inspired seven-wicket win over Sydney Thunder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.