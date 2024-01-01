Police pleased with the behaviour of New Year's Eve revellers

Tasmania Police made seven arrests during relatively quiet New Year's Eve celebrations in Launceston.
Acting Inspector Phillip Norton said police responded to 76 incidents in total. Three of the seven arrests were for alleged drink drivers.
"There was a large volume of people in the Launceston CBD area celebrating last night, including those attending Royal Park celebrations," Acting Inspector Norton said.
"Northern police conducted high visibility patrols at the Royal Park event and foot patrols in the CBD focusing on licensed premises and public order throughout the night.
"While police responded to a number of anti-social behaviour and traffic-related incidents across the district, overall behaviour was pleasing, and patrons celebrated safely."
Tasmania Police said revellers were generally well-behaved around the state.
Acting Inspector Adrian Leary from Southern Police said police had a highly visible police presence across the state and were focused on community safety and deterring anti-social behaviour.
"Last night, the Hobart waterfront was highly populated with people celebrating New Year's Eve, and pleasingly anti-social behaviour was quite minimal, with no arrests made in that area," he said.
"Disappointingly, across the broader Southern District, around 15 people were arrested with police responding to 130 incidents, including public disorder, abusive language, drink driving and some family violence matters.
"Southern police responded to 55 incidents between midnight and 2 am."
In Western Tasmania, Acting Inspector Tony Stewart said behaviour at three significant events in the region was extremely pleasing.
The Burnie waterfront hosted an estimated 6000 people, Devonport Foreshore had an estimated 2000 people and King Island Cup race day had an estimated 2000 people," he said.
"There were very few reports of anti-social behaviour, and three arrests made - two drink driving offences, and a youth for disorderly behaviour in the Burnie CBD."
Acting Inspector Stewart said a 21-year-old Burnie man was arrested after allegedly evading police on a motorbike on Macquarie Heads Road at Macquarie Heads about 8pm.
"The learner rider has been charged with aggravated evade and exceed .05 - returning a reading of 0.183. "He was immediately disqualified for two years and bailed to appear in the Burnie Magistrates Court in March."
Acting Inspector Adrian Leary said the police presence at events across the state ensured the Tasmanian community enjoyed a safe and mainly incident-free night.
"Violence and anti-social behaviour have no place in our communities, and we are pleased people received our message that this type of behaviour wouldn't be tolerated," he said.
Police reminded motorists that alcohol could stay in the body for several hours after finishing drinking and could still impair driving abilities.
"As part of Operation Safe Arrival, we will continue to have a presence on our highways and main roads, as well as back roads targeting the fatal five [excessive speed, seatbelt wearing, alcohol and drugs, distraction and fatigue]," Acting Inspector Adrian Leary said.
"New Year's Eve celebrations may be over. However, we will continue to be out on our roads and in public areas working to keep people safe as they continue to celebrate the holiday season."
