Tasmania's best athletes making seismic splashes in sporting circles

Forget the Brownlow Medal or The Don Award, the most eagerly-anticipated moment of the Australian sporting calendar is here.
These are the top five moments in Tasmanian sport for 2023.
They follow on from the JackJumpers, Tassie Tigers, Devonport Strikers, Georgia Baker and Tasmanian rep footy team making the first half of the top 10.
Northern Hawks delivered the perfect response to their first loss in two years by beating cross-town rivals Cavaliers in a pulsating Tasmanian Netball League grand final.
In front of a vocal Silverdome crowd, the fourth all-Northern grand final in five years proved a fitting showcase for the sport.
Having gone through the roster season undefeated, Hawks bounced back from qualifying final defeat with a ruthless 73-48 preliminary final despatch of Cripps to set up a derby decider which they won 71-57.
It was the sixth-consecutive Northern winner with the clubs having previously exchanged the title between them since 2018.
Hawks had dominated the roster season, winning 14 straight to finish top of the ladder but lost the qualification final to a Cavs side that only just snuck into second place on 0.66 percentage.
A story decades in the making appeared to come to fruition when Gillon McLachlan led a star-studded delegation onto North Hobart Oval to announce that Tasmania would be granted the AFL's 19th licence.
It followed confirmation that the federal government would contribute $240 million to support the state government's $12 million per year over 12 years plus $60 million for a high-performance centre and $375 million on a 23,000-seat stadium. The AFL will chip in $15 million.
Tassie greats including Jack Riewoldt and Alastair Lynch were among the support cast as the AFL's outgoing chief executive proclaimed: "A 19th club in Tasmania, for Tasmania, uniting Tasmania."
A bumper year for AFL in Tasmania would also see seven players picked in national drafts plus Jeremy Howe, Brody Mihocek, Chris Fagan, Mia King and Nicole Bresnehan gracing grand finals.
The Tasmanian Tigers women created history by becoming the state's first team to retain a national title in dramatic fashion.
Firmly establishing themselves as the benchmark side of the Women's National Cricket League, the Tigers repeated the result of last season's decider by beating South Australia at Bellerive Oval.
But a heavily rain-affected match produced a miraculous finish as the Tigers claimed a scarcely-believable five wickets from the last over to win by one run.
Needing just four runs off the over, the Scorpions fell apart. The competition's leading wicket-taker Sarah Coyte took three wickets and one of two run-outs.
After joining the seven-team competition in 2010-11, Tasmania finished last or second-to-last in their first nine seasons but in the last five years have come third twice and been champions twice.
In a historic night for Tasmanian football, three of the state's hottest prospects were snapped up in the first round of the AFL draft.
Launceston's Colby McKercher was selected by North Melbourne at pick two, before Western Bulldogs swooped on North's Ryley Sanders with pick six and James Leake became the second mainland-bound Blue, picked up by the GWS Giants at pick 17.
McKercher's selection makes him the highest from the state's football pathway. "I'm super excited," he said. "I had an inkling that it might be North Melbourne."
A day later Launceston's Arie Schoenmaker was selected by St Kilda with pick 62, although Jack Callinan Geordie Payne and Heath Ollington missed out. In December, Brooke Barwick, Georgia Clark and Mackenzie Ford were selected in the AFLW draft.
Tasmanian world champions are nothing new, but not so in an individual Olympic discipline.
In what may go down as the defining race of Ariarne Titmus' life, the Olympic champion claimed a world title and world record off her nearest rivals to become the first woman to swim the 400-metre freestyle in under 3 minutes 56 seconds.
Two years after winning four medals at her maiden Olympics in Tokyo, the 22-year-old returned to Japan and led from start to finish to blow away long-time American rival Katie Ledecky and Canadian sensation Summer McIntosh.
"I came here and just tried to be fearless and race like I was that little girl again and it paid off," said the former Riverside and Launceston Aquatic Club member, who has the word 'fearless' tattooed on her right foot.
"I can see it right before I dive. To swim really free and fearless, I feel really over the moon to get that one."
The achievement would see Titmus claim her third Tasmanian Athlete of the Year award.
