Strict new rules for reporting child abuse allegations

A wider range of Tasmanian organisations, including all government agencies and councils, will now be required to have their leaders mandatorily report current and historical allegations of child abuse.
The expanded reportable conduct scheme is a key part of the state's Child and Youth Safe Organisations Act which came into effect on January 1.
Compliance with the scheme applies to any Tasmanian organisation with contact with a young person and greater penalties will be imposed for non-compliance with the scheme's rules.
The act has also allowed for better information-sharing provisions between departments and agencies that have previously provided barriers for reporting of a sexual abuse allegation against a young person.
Under the reportable conduct scheme, identified leaders within organisations will be required to report allegations or convictions related to workers and volunteers to the Office of the Independent Regulator
This applies to alleged conduct which is either historical or had occurred outside the course of the worker or volunteer's role with the organisation.
Conduct deemed to be reportable includes, significant emotional or psychological harm, significant neglect, physical violence, a sexual offence or sexual misconduct, grooming and a failure to report child abuse.
A leader within an organisation must report an allegation or conviction upon becoming aware of one to the independent regulator within three business days.
They must either conduct their own investigation into the matter, or get an independent investigator to do so, as soon as possible.
The leader within 30 days must provide updated information on the matter to the independent regulator, including all the information they have at that point from the investigation, the actions that had been taken regarding the worker or volunteer, and any submission made by the worker or volunteer.
At the end of the investigation, the leader must provide the regulator with their findings, and reasoning for the findings, and any actions that have been taken as a result.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.