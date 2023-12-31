Social services body wants money to tackle hoarding problems

Anglicare Tasmania wants the state government to provide it with $1.5 million over three years so it can tackle health issues associated with hoarders.
The social services body has called for the funding to be included in the 2024-25 state budget, arguing that hoarders not only struggle to maintain a healthy home, but are at risk of homelessness.
In a submission to the treasury department, Anglicare stated that it continued to receive numerous requests for assistance from family members of hoarders and the wider community about problems with hoarders.
An Anglicare worker detailed a request from a family member who said one hoarder's behaviour prevented them from seeing their grandchildren.
"Every surface to the house and shed is full and has spilled over to the yard," the family member said
"There is also animal hoarding. There are many other paid storage facilities being utilised outside the property, causing financial stress."
Another worker said one elderly man could not shower and cook at his property due to hoarding and relied on doing these things at other people's places.
Anglicare stated there was limited practical assistance in Tasmania for hoarders and no long-term assistance.
"Assistance, if available, is generally limited to intensive clean-up and rubbish removal, which provides little benefit to the client, the landlord and the community relative to the cost incurred," it said.
It has requested $1.5 million to fund a three-year pilot program to work with hoarders, including in its first year:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.