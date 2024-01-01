JackJumpers head downtown but Breakers prove more streetwise

A three-point barrage led by late call-up Sean Macdonald wasn't enough to see the JackJumpers bounce back to second spot in the NBL.
Macdonald hit seven of nine three-pointers in his team-high 23 points but it couldn't stop the New Zealand Breakers recording their first win in nine attempts in Hobart.
After six lead changes in a thrilling final quarter at another packed Derwent Entertainment Centre, the visitors emerged to claim their fourth game on the trot, 98-93 .
Parker Jackson-Cartwright led the way with 23 points and an even more emphatic post-match interview.
"This was a total team effort," he told Fox Sports. "They had us down, the ball was not bouncing our way, but we stuck in the fight."
Macdonald stood tall after Will Magnay failed a late fitness test but not even a double-digit lead was enough to stop the hosts losing their fourth game in five to slip to 10-9.
Brisbane's AFL coach Chris Fagan was among an excitable Tasmanian crowd but it was the Breakers who proved more lion-hearted as the final siren loomed.
A Milton Doyle three had put the JackJumpers five up with four minutes left but that was as good as it got.
Marcus Lee's double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds came at the cost of him being fouled out and when Jordon Crawford capped a poor shooting performance by missing two late three-point attempts, the visitors were home.
Jack McVeigh (17 points), Anthony Drmic (13) and Doyle (12) also hit double figures and contributed to the team's 43 rebounds but Jackson-Cartwright had plenty of support in Mangok Mathiang and Mantas Rubtaviius (16 each) while 15 of Anthony Lamb's 18 came in the first half.
The JackJumpers' next match is also at the DEC against the Cairns Taipans at 5.30pm on Saturday.
