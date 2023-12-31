Princess Mary to become first Australian-born queen after shock announcement

Denmark will soon have a new Australian-born Queen.
Crown Princess Mary is set to become the world's first Australian-born queen when her mother-in-law abdicates the Danish throne in two weeks time.
Margrethe II of Denmark made the shock announcement during her New Year's Eve televised address.
Citing her age and health issues, the Queen said she would abdicate on January 14, making way for her son, Crown Prince Frederik who is married to the Tasmanian-born Crown Princess Mary.
"In two weeks time I have been Queen of Denmark for 52 years," she said.
"On 14th January, 2024 - 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father - I will step down as Queen of Denmark.
"I will hand over the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik."
The 83-year-old monarch is the longest serving monarch in Danish history after she took over from her father King Frederik IX in 1972.
Mary met Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark in 2000 during the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney.
Princess Mary and her 12-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine were seen boarding a Tasmania-bound flight from Sydney Airport on December 10.
