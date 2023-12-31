Tasmania Police statistics offer a snapshot of crimes in Launceston

About one-fifth of offences committed in public places in Tasmania happened in Launceston according to Tasmania Police data.
A total of 7110 public offences were logged by police in Launceston between December 2022 and November 2023 according to the data, which is tallied on a per-victim, per-incident basis.
The bulk of these were public order incidents, which can include liquor, tobacco and gaming regulation infringements alongside breaches of the peace.
The tally stood at 3173 as of November 2023, slightly above the previous 12-month average of 3146.
There were also 295 stolen motor vehicle offences - things like stealing and joyriding - which was lower than the average.
Robberies were also below-average, standing at 47 with a 98 per cent clearance rate.
This means 98 per cent of robberies reported to police came to some sort of resolution, with the offender taken to court, or in some cases the investigation being dropped.
There were 288 public place assaults recorded between December 2022 and November 2023.
This was above the yearly average of 249 however the bulk of these happened between April and July, and the 28 assaults reported in November were below the monthly average.
Statewide there were 34,595 offences reported to police over that period, with half of them being cleared.
However, 90.7 per cent of Tasmanians said in a survey they felt safe alone in their neighbourhoods during the day.
This dropped considerably at night, with only 55.2 per cent saying they felt safe alone in their neighbourhood after dark.
Response times for high-priority call-outs were shorter in November, dropping to 16 minutes from 23 minutes the month prior.
Overall 76.4 per cent of Tasmanians were satisfied with services provided by Tasmania Police.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.